BOONE — Still smarting from a loss to St. Stephens, Watauga was looking for a team to take out its frustrations on.
McDowell proved to be that team. Watauga crushed the Titans 9-0 before the Northwestern Conference game was stopped with 30:50 left in the second half because of the nine-goal mercy rule.
Watauga’s David Sprague scored four goals and handed out an assist, including a goal he scored just 13 seconds into the game. Sprague scored two of his goals in the first half and scored the final goal of the game.
“The guys were looking for a little payback and McDowell was the next game,” Watauga coach Josh Honeycutt said. “(McDowell) had the kickoff and just turned it over right to us and a couple of passes later, the next thing we know we’re in.”
Watauga (7-5-2, 4-1 NWC) was coming off a loss to St. Stephens Sept. 25 that was settled by penalty kicks. The game ended in a 1-1 tie that stayed tied through two overtime periods. St. Stephens scored five penalty kicks to Watauga’s four, giving the Indians the victory.
Watauga’s win over McDowell was the Pioneers’ eighth shutout this season. Offensively, the Pioneers also got two goals from Holden Perry, and single goals from Owen Combs, Ayden Franklin and Alec Wade.
Watauga’s next three games are away from Boone. The Pioneers play at Freedom on Sept. 2 and play at Enka one day later. Watauga plays at South Caldwell Oct. 9 before returning home to play Alexander Central Oct. 14.
Honeycutt said he wanted the Pioneers to play an extra nonconference game since they won’t play Oct. 7, which is Watauga’s bye date.
“We wanted to get another game in and that was the only time they could do it,” Honeycutt said. “It works for us because we have our only conference bye on that day. We’ll play Wednesday and Thursday and we won’t have to play anybody Monday and we can continue to rest before we play (Oct. 9). It works well for our schedule because we get another game in against another nonconference team before the playoffs.”
Enka goes into the match with a 6-5 overall record and are 4-3 in the tough Western Mountain Conference that features T.C. Roberson (10-1), A.C. Reynolds (10-2) and an Asheville (10-2-1) team that beat Watauga 2-0.
“From what I understand they’re good,” Honeycutt said. “They play in a really tough conference. They were really good last year and I anticipate them being a really strong team this year, too.”
