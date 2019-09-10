BOONE — Watauga’s middle school soccer team beat Asheville Christian 4-0 at Jack Groce Stadium on Sept. 6.
Stryker Ward scored two Watauga goals, both in the first half. Micha Duval added a first-half goal on a penalty kick to give Watauga a 3-0 lead. Oscar Castillo scored Watauga’s lone goal in the second half.
Watauga improved to 1-1 after losing its first game of the season over East Yancy on Feb. 3.
“We had a great turnout,” Watauga coach Shane Terzaken said. “A lot of people came out, not just parents, but students from the area. The kids were really excited and they’re gelling as a team.”
Terzaken said Watauga’s defense kept Asheville Christian away from Watauga goal Austin Price, who made two saves.
“We changed our formation a little bit so we could have four (players) back instead of three , and they shut them down,” Terzaken said.
Watauga plays against Avery at Avery High School on Sept. 12. Watauga also plays at West McDowell on Sept. 19.
