BURLINGTON — Wattauga’s Jadyn Kadyk fell 6-0, 6-0 in the state 3-A individual semifinals to Hannah Jiang in Burlington.
Kadyk had won her first state tournament matches in similar fashion, including a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Shivani Kotikalapudi of Marvin Ridge to reach the semifinals.
But Jiang of Cox Mill had control of her match with Kadyk, which was played Oct. 26.
“(Kadyk’s) opponent was very consistent and was playing great tennis,” Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow said in a statement. “While we are disappointed she didn’t make the final, but we are so proud of her. I know she will do great things in life on and off the court.”
Rose Kenny of Charlotte Catholic went on to beat Jiang 6-1, 6-1 in the 3-A finals.
Kadyk’s loss ends the season for Watauga’s tennis team, which won the Northwestern Conference championship, but lost in the second round of the state 3-A dual tournament to Weddington.
Kadyk won the sate 3-A regional tournament, which gave her a No. 1 seed in one of the brackets of in the state tournament. She beat Madison Cullipher of Greenville D.H. Conley 6-0, 6-1 before her win over Kotikalapudi on Oct. 25.
