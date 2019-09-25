MORGANTON — The Watauga girls’ tennis team beat Freedom 9-0 in a Northwestern Conference match played at Freedom on Sept. 25.
All of Watauga’s singles players won their matches in straight sets. No. 1-seeded Jadyn Kadyk beat Savannah Vandergriff 6-0, 6-0 and Magali Turner claimed a 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
Watauga’s Alaina Muse took a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lee Kania at No. 2 singles. Amira Younce added a Watauga win at No. 3 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory and Carolina Davidson beat Viasha Tate at No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Watauga’s Madison Ogden won the first set against Sara Byrd 6-3 and held a 4-1 lead in the second set before Byrd retired from the match.
Magali Turner added a Watauga victory at No. 5 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Blaikley Crooks.
Watauga also dominated the doubles matches and won each match 8-1. Kadyk and Younce teamed to win the No. 1-seeded match. Muse and Turner won their match at No. 2 doubles, while Jillian Russert teamed with Davidson to win at No 3.
Watauga 9, Freedom 0
Singles
Jadyn Kadyk (W) d. Savannah Vandergriff, 6-0, 6-0
Alaina Muse (W) d. Lee Kania, 6-3, 6-4
Amira Younce (W) d. Alyssa Burnett, 6-3, 6-2
Madison Ogden (W) d. Sara Byrd, 6-3, 4-1 (retired)
Magali Turner (W) d. Blaikley Crooks, 6-2, 6-0
Carolina Davidson (W) d. Viasha Tate, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Younce/Kadyk (W) won 8-1
Muse/Turner (W) won 8-1
Jillian Russert/Davidson (W) won 8-1
Exhibition
Ellary Maiden/Sarah Goode (W) won 8-0
Laurel West/Macayla Kanoy (W) won 8-1
