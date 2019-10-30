HICKORY — Watauga placed two athletes on the All-Northwestern Conference girls’ golf team, which was announced Oct. 29.
Emily Geoque and Bethany Critcher were both named to the team. The duo led Watauga to an overall third-place finish in the NWC with a score of 1,125 strokes.
Freedom won the league championship with 909 strokes, while McDowell was second with 971. South Caldwell was fourth with 1,145 strokes and Hickory was fifth with 1,175.
Freedom’s Christina Fisher was the Golfer of the Year, while Freedom coach Rob Scott was named Coach of the Year. McDowell had the most athletes on the all-conference team with five, while Freedom placed three athletes on the team. Watauga, Alexander Central and South Caldwell each had two players, while Hickory had one.
