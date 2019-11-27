STATESVILLE — The Watauga freshman boys’ basketball team won its first game of the season by knocking off South Iredell 42-40 in double overtime on Nov. 23.
The game was 35-35 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime and a second overtime was needed.
However, game officials said that because there were other events going on in the gym, the second overtime would be sudden death. Watauga’s Nate Tillery tapped the ball to Ward Tilley, who scored the game-winning basket.
Watauga coach Todd Hendley said Watauga used a fast-break play off the tap that they have practiced. The play worked and TillEy was able to make a layup off the play.
Hendley said Watauga dominated the rebounding in the first half and was happy with how the Pioneers were able to hold South Iredell scoreless on its final two regulation possessions to force the first overtime period.
“Rebounding and defense won that game,” Hendley said. “Every single loose ball, those boys were diving all around. They were sacrificing their bodies. They acted like a group of old wily veterans who had been playing forever.”
Watauga plays again at Johnson County (Tenn.) at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.
