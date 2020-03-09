BOONE — The Watauga baseball and softball teams moved their games against their South Caldwell counterparts to March 9 from March 10.
Watauga’s varsity softball program will play at 5 p.m. at Watauga’s field There will be no junior varsity game.
Watauga’s junior varsity baseball team will host South Caldwell at 4 p.m. The varsity game will follow. Both games are at Watauga’s field.
Watauga’s originally scheduled softball game at Alleghany will be rescheduled.
The Watauga girls’ lacrosse team and the Watauga boys’ lacrosse team are still scheduled to play visiting Patton on March 10. The Watauga girls’ team plays at 5 p.m. and the boys’ team plays at 6:30 p.m.
The Watauga boys’ tennis team also plays at Charlotte Country Day at 4:30 p.m. on March 9.
