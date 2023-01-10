ORLANDO, FL. — Local Jerry Miller competed in the 70-74 age, 61 kg weight class at the International Weightlifting Federation Worlds in Orlando, Florida where he grabbed second place and earned a silver medal for the USA team.

Miller — 73 year-old semi-retiree — started working out a few years ago at Hellbender fitness, and realized he was doing well enough to enter into competitive lifting. In the fall of 2019, Miller started to perform so highly that he was able to qualify for national-level competitions.

