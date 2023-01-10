ORLANDO, FL. — Local Jerry Miller competed in the 70-74 age, 61 kg weight class at the International Weightlifting Federation Worlds in Orlando, Florida where he grabbed second place and earned a silver medal for the USA team.
Miller — 73 year-old semi-retiree — started working out a few years ago at Hellbender fitness, and realized he was doing well enough to enter into competitive lifting. In the fall of 2019, Miller started to perform so highly that he was able to qualify for national-level competitions.
“For me it clicked right away,” Miller said, “but, admittedly, my athletics background in wrestling and doing marathons really helped. One of the nicest things anybody ever said about me is that I look like a runner, but with arms.”
“Part of the reason I love exercising and weightlifting is that it can help you out in the real world situations,” Miller said. “Just a few weeks ago during that winter storm, our pipes burst. With all the suitcase carries with kettle bells that I do, carrying big buckets of water from the spigot to the toilet felt like nothing.”
Miller attended IWF USA Nationals in Salt Lake City in April 2022, and in the 67 kg weight class, placed second. Despite his successful event, Miller surveyed the age and weight brackets and noted that he was lifting more than people his age who were in a slightly lower weight class.
Realizing his chance to improve, Miller thought of a quote, often attributed to Sun Tzu: “Be sure of victory before you go into battle.”
So Miller decided to slim down 6 kg to the 61 kg weight class. During the process, he noted that with his exercise and the weight loss, his cholesterol had gone from 205 down to 120.
Finally attending the World’s-level IWF competition in Orlando the weekend of Dec. 10, Miller performed admirably — lifting 46 kg in the snatch and then 58 kg in the clean and jerk portion. Miller’s performance earned him second place overall, only being bested by Japan’s Hiroshi Sako, a man two years younger than Miller.
Miller expressed a desire to persuade people who aren’t exercising to consider their health, and start working on themselves — but with small steps at first.
“If someone were to ask me what they should do when first getting into exercise, I would say ‘set a small goal.’ Don’t try to match the big guy in the gym. Even people in their 60s and 70s should be able to do it, just start small and you’ll see improvement over time.”
Miller continued, “Go to grocery stores instead of getting fast food, and try to avoid junk foods — although I understand how hard that could be.”
Even though Miller has now earned a silver medal at some of the highest levels of weightlifting competitions, he’s not resting yet.
“I’m looking at the weights that competitors are lifting in the 75 and older category in my weight class. I aim to keep with this for a while, and when I turn 75 in two years, I’ll be trying to qualify for the 2025 IWF Worlds in Finland. I’m currently lifting about 10-15 kilograms more than those in that age category now,” Miller said.
Meanwhile, Miller will continue to work part-time with Lincoln Financial Group, keep lifting and plans to attend 2023’s IWF World’s in Krakow, Poland in August 2023.
“My wife and I love to do all the traveling — we get to eat at some great restaurants, go see the all sights — it’s wonderful,” Miller said.
This article is a followupto a prior publicationthat featured another resident of Watauga County competing at IWF World’s on Dec. 10, 2022, but Miller’s participation was not known at the time.
