BOONE — Watauga’s Athletic Department released its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class that includes two male athletes, two female athletes, two coaches, a team and a special contributor to the program.
The inaugural class includes running back Seth Breitenstein, defensive tackle Danny Triplett and sister duo Lindsey and Brenda Taylor as the athletes in the class.
The coaches are longtime football coach Jack Groce and basketball coach (the late) Carter Lentz. The special contributor is journalist and longtime broadcaster Mike Kelly.
The 1978 Watauga football team, which won the state 3-A championship, was named as the Hall of Fame team inductee.
Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, the induction banquet will be held in the fall of 2021.
Brenda Taylor
A 1997 Watauga graduate, Taylor was a standout four-sport athlete in cross-country, swimming, volleyball and track and field.
Taylor was the 1997 Watauga Hall of Fame Award winner, which is given to the top female athlete at the school. She was a state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles from 1995-97 and was a member of the 400-meter state championship team in 1997.
Taylor also was a state champion in the 200-meter relay swim team, a member of the 1995 4-A state championship team and a member of the state 4-A runner-up volleyball team.
After running track at Harvard, she was the 2001 Collegiate Women’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year, when she was the 2001 400-meter hurdles national champion. Taylor was a seven-time Ivy League champion.
Taylor also participated in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, where she finished seventh in the finals of the 400-meter hurdles. Taylor also finished third in the 2003 World Championships and was third in the 2001 USA championships.
Lindsay Taylor
Another 1997 Watauga High School graduate, Lindsay Taylor, is the twin sister of Brenda Taylor.
Taylor was also the 1997 Hall of Fame Award with her sister, Brenda. Lindsay was the individual state champion in the 1,600-meter run and was a member of the 1995-97 Watauga state championship track and field teams. She also was the state runner-up in the high jump an in 1996-97 and in the 100-meter hurdles in both years.
She was also a member of the WHS state indoor championship team.
Taylor was a team member of the United States Junior Team (18-under) in the high jump and was member of the United States Pan-Am Championship Team when she won a bronze medal in the high jump.
While attending Brown, she set six varsity records in track and field including the 100-meters, the outdoor high jump, the heptathlon, the high jump, the pentathlon and in the 800-meter relay.
Eric Breitenstein
Breitenstein led Watauga to back-to-back Western Regional championship games. He graduated in 2008 with 6,151 yards and 65 rushing touchdowns on 841 carries. He earned All-State honors as a defensive back as a junior in 2006 and an All-State running back in 2007. He also led the Pioneers to a Northwestern Conference championship in 2007.
While playing defense, Breitenstein finished with 646 tackles, 29 pass breakups, nine interceptions, five blocked punts, three blocked extra points and forced 17 fumbles.
Offensively, he averaged eight yards per carry and 120.6 yards rushing per. Breitenstein scored 75 overall touchdowns, including three kickoffs.
Breitenstein’s No. 2 jersey number has also been retired and he was named to play in the Shrine Bowl in 2007.
Breitenstein continued his success at Wofford College where he was the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2011. He was named to the SoCon Hall of Fame in May of 2020.
Danny Triplett
Triplett was a key member of the 1978 edition of the Watauga state championship football team. He also played basketball and track and field.
Triplett won the Golden Helmet award in Asheville and was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. He was selected all-conference, all state and All-American in football and his jersey number of 82 was retired by the WHS athletic department.
Triplett played collegiately at Clemson and was a member of the 1981 national championship team, which beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1983 NFL Draft.
Jack Groce
Groce was a longtime coach, athletic director, administrator and teacher at Appalachian High School and Watauga High School.
Groce coached Appalachian High from 1955-65, coached the Blue Devils to an 11-0 record in 1962, included a state championship in the 2-A Region. He also coached the 1961 team to a state title in the 2-A Region.
Groce, in a 20-year career at Appalachian High School and at Watauga High School (1972-76) posted a career record of 134-22-4. He never experienced a losing record during that time.
The stadium at Watauga is named Jack Groce Stadium in his honor.
He was also inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 2001 and into the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame in 1996.
Groce also played and coached at Appalachian State Teachers College and is a charter member of the Appalachian State Hall of Fame, inducted in 1975.
Carter Lentz
Lentz was a longtime teacher and boys basketball coach at Blowing Rock School (1949-65) and Watauga High School (1965-80). Lentz posted a combined record of 552-360, including a mark o 198-138 at Watauga.
Lentz was also the girls’ head basketball coach at Blowing Rock from 1957-63, leading the team to an overall record of 113-41. The gym at Watauga is also named Lentz-Eggers Gym in part after him.
Team
The 1978 Watauga football team won the 3-A state championship. It is the only state football championship ever won at Watauga High School.
The head coach of the team was Bill Mauldin. The team finished with a 13-0-1 record and beat Burlington Williams 33-28 in the finals.
Special contributor
Mike Kelly
Kelly has been the “Voice of the Pioneers”since 1996. He broadcasts all football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and most baseball games at WATA-AM and afiliates.
The first game he broadcast was a road game at Wilkes Central on Dec. 6, 1996. Kelly has a 39-year career in spots media, including stops in Chicago, St. Louis, Tampa, Fla. and Wilkesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.