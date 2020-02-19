MARION — The Watauga girls’ basketball team reached the finals of the Northwestern Conference Tournament by taking a 50-42 victory over Hickory played at McDowell High School on Feb. 19
Watauga (17-7), seeded third in the tournament, face top-seeded Freedom on Feb. 21 at McDowell High. Hickory seeded second in the tournament, slipped to 19-6.
Watauga trailed for most of the game until the Pioneers closed out the fourth quarter 14-3 run started with a Brelyn Sturgill 3-pont basket with 6:32 left in the game. The basket gave Watauga a 39-39 tie and was the start of the Pioneers’ final push to winning the game.
Watauga coach Laura Barry was not thrilled with how the Pioneers played in the first half, especially during a six-point second quarter, but did like how the Pioneers improved in the second half.
“We talked at halftime about not playing our best half,” Barry said. “Let’s reset and start the game over and I am just so proud of how we came out.”
Watauga received a momentum boost from Hickory after Shelby Darden was called for a foul and a technical foul was called on Finley Lefevers. Watauga’s Rebekah Farthing made the foul shots from the Darden foul, and though Chelsi Hodges missed the two technical free throws, she scored on the possession Watauga was awarded for the technical fouls.
That left the Pioneers with a 44-40 lead that increased to 47-40 after a Brelyn Sturgill free throw and pair of foul shots from Brooke Byrd with 41.1 seconds left in the game.
The win avenged two Watauga losses to Hickory, including a 50-48 setback on Feb. 7
“This time, we did it at the foul line,” Barry said. “We were able to counter a bunch of size and that zone and play a little off character. We did a good job of attacking that rim in the second half.”
Farthing finished with 17 points to lead the Pioneers in scoring while Hodges scored 12. Byrd added 10 points as she made 6-of-7 foul shots. Farthing made 9-of-11 free throws to help the Pioneers made 24-of-34 shots from the foul line, including 17-of-24 in the second half.
Watauga also had to contend with Darden and Kellen Morin, who both stand 6-foot-5. They also had to contain Lefevers, who stands 6-0 and finished with 14 points. Darden also finished with 11 points and Morin finished with five.
The trio blocked several shots and grabbed their share of rebounds, but Watauga held its own rebounding the ball, including the offensive end.
“Those are a lot of foul shots,” Barry said. “I’m proud of the effort. We got to a lot of them on the other end of the floor with rebounding and with them slapping at the ball.”
Watauga’s performance in the second half was much better than the first half, Watauga fell behind 8-3 in the first quarter, although the Byrd closed out the quarter with a three-point play.
Hickory opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run and the Red Tornadoes led 23-16 at halftime.
Watauga girls 50, Hickory 42
Watauga 50 (17-7, 8-4 NWC)
Byrd 2 6-7 10, Sturgill 1 3-4 6, R. Farthing 4 9-11 17, Lipford 2 0-0 6, Hodges 3 6-10 12, Reece 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Scheffler 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 24-32 50.
Hickory 42 (19-6, 9-3 NWC)
Soublet 3 2-3 8, James 2 0-2 4, Morin 2 1-4 5, Lefevers 4 5-6 14, Darden 4 3-4 11. Wood 0 0-0 0, Rumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Everly 0 0-0 0, Ledford 0 0-0 0, Greenard 0 0-0 0, Short 0 0-0 0, Fingers 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-18 42.
Watauga 10 6 16 18 — 50
Hickory 10 13 12 7 — 42
3-point goals—Watauga 3 (Lipford 2, Sturgill), Hickory 1 (Lefevers 1). Total fouls—Watauga 13, Hickory 23. Fouled out—Morin, Lefevers, Sturgill. Technical fouls—Lefevers.
