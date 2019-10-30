BOONE — The Watauga volleyball team, two days away from Halloween, turned Lentz-Eggers Gym into a house of horrors for visiting Concord Robinson.
Watauga reached the third round of the state 3-A playoffs with a dominating 25-5, 25-8, 25-8 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 29. Watauga, seeded fourth in the 3-A western bracket, improved to 25-0 and faces fifth-seeded Cox Mill at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Watauga was all business against Robinson, who saw its season end with a 17-8 record. Watauga dominated each set by taking a 21-3 lead in the first set, 17-1 lead in the second set and a 20-5 lead in the third.
“We worked on minimizing errors, running a faster offense and we played well,” Watauga coach Kris Hagaman said. “We served well and we did a good job today.”
Watauga reaches the third round for sixth-straight season. Watauga faced Cox Mill in the third round of the 2017 state tournament, but fell to the Chargers in a road match 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.
Watauga’s senior class has been extremely successful, but has never reached the state finals. The Pioneers’ seniors have built an overall record of 98-6 during their Watauga careers and never lost a Northwestern Conference match.
“It will definitely be tougher than this (match),” senior libero Chloe Baldwin said. “We watch film, we play together and we work hard, so we’ll be good.”
Robinson struggled to keep up with Watauga’s offense, which consistently had open lanes to hit through. Senior outside hitter Rebekah Farthing was the biggest benefactor by leading the Pioneers with 18 kills.
“We were working on playing a faster game,” Farthing said. “We watched a little film on them, but they didn’t have that much to watch, so we didn’t know much about them, except the played Cox Mill and beat Cox Mill in a set. We know Cox Mill is pretty good, so we couldn’t come in all complacent.”
Senior outside hitter Brooke Byrd added nine kills and senior middle blocker Tegan Allan had five kills for the Pioneers. Freshman middle blocker Brooke Scheffler and freshman outside hitter Caroline Farthing each added four kills.
Baldwin served five aces, four straight in the third set that gave the Pioneers an 18-4 lead before Robinson called timeout.
“I just picked a spot that I felt was their weak spot, or player,” Baldwin said. “I feel like the whole team is really determined to get (to the state championship game). Speaking for myself, I’m determined to do my best for my team, so I think I went out with some fire to get the most points I could.”
Cox Mill goes into its match against Watauga with a 26-2 record. The Chargers swept past Enka 25-7, 28-26 and 25-18, also on Oct. 29. Cox Mill went 15-0 in the South Piedmont Conference, and lost non-conference matches to top-seeded West Rowan on Aug. 22 and Marvin Ridge in a trimatch with Mallard Creek on Sept. 28.
The Chargers have won 13 straight matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.