The Watauga mountain bike team consists of middle school and high school students. Pictured are (in no particular order): Rachel Cathey, Aria Arnholt, Ireland Laxton, Alaska Whitehead, Sean Lackey, Sita Cooper, Lila Freireich, Bodhi Parker, Raleigh Deal, Camden Masland, Daniel Wood and Sylas Dunlap.
Watauga's Sita Cooper (far left) placed 4th in the 8th Grade Girls category at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5.
Sita Cooper (center) races in the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5. Cooper took fourth place in the 8th grade girls section.
Watauga's Rachel Cathey flies down a track during the "Crankin at the Creek" mountain bike race at Browns Creek Trail on March 5. Cathey took third place in the varsity girls category.
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — The Watauga High School and middle school mountain bike team had strong results at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, North Carolina on March 5.
The Pioneers high school team placed 11th out of 47 teams and the middle school team placed 19th out of 44 teams competing.
The Browns Creek race course provided a variety of features — climbs, switchbacks, fast descents, berms and a flowing singletrack. For the Watauga student athletes used to High Country mountain biking, this was a relatively flat course. One loop around the course was approximately three miles and student athletes completed various numbers of laps depending on their grade level.
The Pioneer girls had a strong showing with Rachel Cathey placing 3rd in the varsity girls category, Aria Arnholt placing 7th in JV2 girls category, and Ireland Laxton placing 3rd in the freshman girls category.
Watauga High boys Alaska Whitehead and Sean Lackey competed in the the Freshman and JV1 boys categories.
For the middle school girls, Sita Cooper placed 4th in the 8th grade girls, and Lila Freireich placed 10th in the middle school A girls category.
In the middle school boys' section, Bodhi Parker posted a top 20 placement in the 8th grade A boys category. Raleigh Deal, Camden Masland and Daniel Wood competed in the 8th grade boys category. Sylas Dunlap placed 20th in the 6th Grade Boys category.
The combined middle and high school team of 30 student athletes train twice weekly to build personal mountain biking skills, physical fitness and personal growth. The team is led by 24 volunteer coaches and practices are held at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park.
The next race in the series will be the “Dark Mountain Dash” at W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir, 499 Reservoir Rd, Wilkesboro on April 2.
The North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League is a youth development program for 6th - 12th grade students through cycling in the great outdoors. According to NCICL, they strive to create confidence and responsible young adults and to provide them with the opportunity to learn about and participate in healthy and active lifestyles. Part of their ensure that success by establishing and maintaining safe, quality youth programs around North Carolina regardless of ability level.
