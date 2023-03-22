ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — The Watauga High School and middle school mountain bike team had strong results at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, North Carolina on March 5.

The Pioneers high school team placed 11th out of 47 teams and the middle school team placed 19th out of 44 teams competing.

Pioneers-MTB-Team-Browns-Creek-03-05-2023-Rachel-Cathey-3rd-Place-Varsity-Girls-Category-Podium-IMG_9698.jpg

Watauga's Rachel Cathey (far right) placed third at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5.
Pioneers-MTB-Team-Browns-Creek-03-05-2023-Sita Cooper-4th-Place-8th-Grade-Girls-Category-IMG_0966-IMG_9687.jpg

Watauga's Sita Cooper (far left) placed 4th in the 8th Grade Girls category at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5.
Pioneers-MTB-Team-Browns-Creek-03-05-2023-Ireland-Laxton-3rd-Place-Freshman-Girls-Category-IMG_9693.jpg

Watauga's Ireland Laxton (middle right) took third place at the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5.
Pioneers-MTB-Team-Browns-Creek-03-05-2023-Sita Cooper-4th-Place-8th-Grade-Girls-Category-IMG_0966.JPG

Sita Cooper (center) races in the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5. Cooper took fourth place in the 8th grade girls section.

