LAWNDALE, NC — The Watauga Pioneers football team traveled down to Burns High School to face off the Bulldogs in a highly-anticipated matchup, but came up short for their first loss of the season.
Burns came into the game coming off of their only loss thus far, after being shutout 27-0 by Kings Mountain.
Watauga meanwhile was undefeated prior to Friday evening's game, sitting at 3-0 after stringing together a couple of comeback victories.
During the first half of the contest, the Pioneers and the Bulldog kept pace with each other, as both squads nabbed three touchdowns during the opening two quarters. Watauga opened scoring on their first possession with a 10-play, 78-yard drive that culminated in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Greene to Jackson Pryor.
Burns pulled ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter after back-to-back scoring drives. The Pioneers very next drive consisted of six plays across 62 yards, finishing with a 27-yard TD rush by Greene — who ended the night with 23 carries for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns, marking his second consecutive game with more than 100 yards on the ground.
Yet again the Bulldogs responded with a lengthy drive ending with a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead. Immediately on the following possession, Watauga tied it up once more with with another 62-yard drive, this time requiring only five plays. A 41-yard scamper by Greene ended with another touchdown to tie the game at 21 apiece.
After the break, Watauga received the ball to open the third quarter. An 11-play, 75-yard march downfield concluded with a 9-yard rush by Andrew Tester to cross the goal-line. Grant Kight sailed his fourth PAT attempt of the evening through the uprights to grant his team a 28-21 lead.
That was the last score the pioneers were able to muster over the course of the second half. Burns responded later in the quarter to pull within one point, 28-27. The Bulldogs then went on to score 21 unanswered points in the 4th frame. At the final whistle the home team came out atop, 48-28.
Scoring:
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 7 14 7 0 28
Mitchell 7 14 6 21 48
1st Quarter
WAT - Pryor 24 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
BUR - Norris 7 run (Camacho kick)
2nd Quarter
BUR - Allen 9 pass from Mauney (Camacho kick)
WAT - Greene 27 run (Kight kick)
BUR - R. Thompson 1 run (Camacho kick)
WAT - Greene 41 run (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT - Tester 9 lateral from Greene (Kight kick)
BUR - Surratt 35 pass from Mauney (kick failed)
4th Quarter
BUR - Norris 16 run (R. Thompson 2-pt)
BUR - R. Thompson 5 run (Camacho kick)
BUR - R. Thompson 1 run (kick failed)
Statistics - Watauga/Burns
- No. of Plays - 52/62
- Total Off. - 329/459
- Time of Poss. - 25:45/22:15
- Rushing Att. - Yards 48 - 302/42 - 207
- Passing Comp./Att. 2/4 - 15/20
- Passing Yds. 27/252
- Passing TDs - INTs 1 - 0/2 - 0
- Fumbles - Lost 3 - 3/0 - 0
- TOs - 3/0
- 1st Downs - 16/23
- 3rd Down Conv./Att. 4/7 (57.1%) - 4/11 (36.4%)
- 4th Down Conv./Att. 1/2 (50%) - 2/4 (50%)
- Penalties - Yards 5 - 30/7 - 55
- Def. Sacks - Yards 1 - 4/0 - 0
- Punts - Average 4 - 31 2 - 36
Selected Individual Statistics
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
- WAT Maddox Greene 2 4 27 50% 1 0
- BUR Ben Mauney 15 20 252 75% 2 0
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
- WAT Maddox Greene . 23 183 8 2
- WAT Will Curtis . 16 60 3.8 0
- WAT Trey Thompson 5 21 4.2 0
- BUR Jeremiah Norris 23 127 5.5 2
- BUR Ryan Thompson 8 43 5.4 3
- BUR Lemont Wilson 7 34 4.9 0
- BUR Ben Mauney 4 3 0.8 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
- WAT Jackson Pryor 1 24 24 1
- WAT Andrew Tester 1 3 3 0
- BUR Ryan Thompson 9 127 14.1 0
- BUR Kahari Surratt 3 90 30 1
- BUR LJ Allen 3 35 11.7 1
