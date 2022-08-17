BOONE — For four years in a row, Watauga mens varsity soccer has either outright won the Northwest 4A/3A conference or claimed a share of the title. This year, the squad looks to continue and extend that dominance into the 2022 fall season.
Last season, the team only incurred one loss during conference play, finishing with a 12-7-4 record overall (9-1 in NWC) en route to the playoffs.
This year‘s squad will have a large group of players stepping up into key roles, as the 2021 team saw six seniors graduate.
WHS men’s soccer head coach Josh Honeycutt was proud to see the engagement from this new class of players.
“We always do a summer workout program every year, and this year we had probably the highest consistent numbers we’ve ever had show up for summer workouts, which are not mandatory," Honeycutt said. “This group has shown they are willing to work hard, put the necessary effort in and work together to get results.”
Of course, that hard work would be all for naught if there were no fans out there to cheer the team on.
“If we can get the student support, get some people to fill the seats, have them back these guys at athletic events and games, then I think that would really be a big boost,” Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt wants to make sure that the fans know his players will reciprocate that support.
“This is a program that means way more than just soccer. We wanna win games, but getting these guys connected, giving them a sense of family and ownership and pride in the program, building the tradition, all of that is hugely important to us,” Honeycutt said. “We try to give the opportunity to teach a good example of what a man should be to their families, their community, to anyone they come in contact with. Respect, character and class, setting a good Christian example in how we live our lives.”
The players seem to be picking up on these lessons, both on and off the field. Seniors Kai Suyao, Luke Hunter and Emmit Coffey talked about their thoughts and prospects on the team.
“I’ve been trying to be more vocal, it’s getting better for sure,” Suyao said. “Both in and out of games. Being in this program for the past three years I’ve definitely grown a strong connection with Coach Honeycutt. I feel comfortable talking with him about anything, either personal or game related.”
Hunter said he feels like the team is taught about a strong work ethic, “how to be leaders and to be good to each other” from their coaches.
Driving that point home, Coffey explained how the team ties back into the community.
“We spread the sport, play a lot of pick up games, go to Ted Mack (sports complex) and play with younger kids and stuff. We try to keep the positive mentality going,” Coffey said.
That optimism and excitement will be put to the test as the squad look to start their season strongly.
The men’s soccer team begins their season with an away game at North Iredell on Aug. 17. The home opener will be on Aug. 22 when Franklin comes to town.
