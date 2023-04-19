BOONE - To the delight of local participants, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is gearing up for Special Olympics spring and summer events in the coming months, as well as various other festivities.
First up on the calendar, on Saturday, April 27, the annual Special Olympics Spring Games from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center.
The spring games consist of track and field including events like softball throw, javelin toss, bocce and walking as well as powerlifting, aquatics, volleyball and bowling.
Also at the event will be bounce houses for children under the age of 8 years old.
The parks and recreation department is searching for volunteers to help at the event, according to Keron Poteat, assistant director of the WCPR.
“Our current registration for the Special Olympics Spring Games is over 125 Watauga County athletes plus 100 coaches and chaperones,” Poteat said. “Volunteers are needed to assist with the running of the games, and they can reach out to me for volunteering at (828) 264-9511.”
Following the spring games, WCPR has opened registration for the High Country Senior Games, which will take place from May 5 through June 30.
For the HCSG, participants must be 50 years of age or more and either own property in — or be a resident of — Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes or Yancey counties.
Events for the Senior Games include swimming, track and field, basketball, tennis, golf, cycling, volleyball, softball, billiards, bocce, corn hole, horseshoes, racquetball, shuffleboard, bowling, pickleball, table tennis, creative arts and performative arts.
