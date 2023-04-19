BOONE - To the delight of local participants, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is gearing up for Special Olympics spring and summer events in the coming months, as well as various other festivities.

First up on the calendar, on Saturday, April 27, the annual Special Olympics Spring Games from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m will take place at the Watauga Community Recreation Center.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.