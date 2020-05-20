BOONE — On the recommendation of the Watauga Parks and Recreation Department, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted to cancel all day camps for the summer.
The commissioners also voted to cancel all youth baseball, youth softball, spring soccer, tennis camps and spring adult softball schedules.
“Our department did not enter into this recommendation lightly,” the statement said. “Through consultation with the health department, Watauga County School officials, guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS, meetings through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and out of concern for our youth and our staff, the cancellation of these programs was our best option.”
The Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement that full refunds will be processed immediately. The statement said checks will be mailed by June 12.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 828-264-9511 or online at www.wataugacounty.org.
