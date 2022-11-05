44 TD.jpg

Will Curtis heads in for another touchdown against South Iredell. 

 Photo by Rob Moore

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers football team defeated the visiting South Iredell Vikings 42-13 in a first round playoff matchup Friday night.

The game was the first ever meeting between the two football programs. The Pioneers (10-1, 5-0 NWC) entered the 4A playoffs as a No. 3 seed, while the Vikings (4-7, 1-5 GMC) came in as a No. 30 seed.

Midfield battle

Pioneers and South Iredell collide on Friday night. 
4 breaks a run.jpg

Maddox Greene breaks out a run against South Iredell. 
88 9 tackles 2.jpg

Isaiah Shirley and Jackson Pryor tackle a South Iredell player. 
Isaiah Shirley.JPG

Isaiah Shirley on the field against South Iredell. 

