BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers football team defeated the visiting South Iredell Vikings 42-13 in a first round playoff matchup Friday night.
The game was the first ever meeting between the two football programs. The Pioneers (10-1, 5-0 NWC) entered the 4A playoffs as a No. 3 seed, while the Vikings (4-7, 1-5 GMC) came in as a No. 30 seed.
South Iredell won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Vikings first drive consisted of eight plays that garnered them a couple of first downs, but ended with a turnover on downs after quarterback Brice Warren threw incompletions on both third and fourth down.
Watauga took over on their own 45-yard line, and compiled a six-play, 45-yard touchdown drive to kick off their night. Running back Will Curtis delivered the 16-yard score, and was helped by tight end Morgan Henry and wide receiver Jackson Pryor as they paved the way through the secondary to give Watauga the 7-0 lead.
The Vikings once more turned the ball over on downs on their next possession. South Iredell’s Warren had a plethora of options to throw to, but touchdowns were hard to come by against Watauga’s disciplined defense. The Vikings entered Watauga territory seven times during the game, but only came away with points twice.
The Pioneers second possession was a classic clock-consuming drive which consisted of 10 consecutive rushing plays: drives down the middle, stretch plays to the outside and reverses. Every run seemed to be destined for positive gains as Watauga plowed their way down the field. A 27-yard touchdown capped off the Pioneers effort, as Henry received a reverse pitch on a jet sweep, outrunning Vikings on the way to the endzone.
"There's something that we have that not every team has: we genuinely love each other," Henry said. "Seriously, I have love for every single guy I line up with, and when you have that on your team, it doesn't matter if your opponent is more athletic or more physical, like South Iredell were. Teams like that still struggle with us because we don't give up."
A crunching tackle by Watauga’s standout defensive end Isaiah Shirley followed by a sack from defensive lineman JT Cook stopped South Iredell’s ensuing possession, forcing the Vikings to punt.
The Pioneers made their first pass attempts on their third possession, deep into the second quarter. Quarterback Maddox Greene found Curtis free down the home side line on a well-designed wheel route play for a 27-yard touchdown that put the Pioneers up 21-0.
The Vikings were finally able to get on the scoreboard on their fourth attempt. With five seconds left on the clock, Warren took the snap, scrambled to his left to avoid pressure by the Pioneers, and found 6-3 Will Vuk for the 21-yard touchdown as the half expired, narrowing the gap to 21-7.
Watauga received the ball coming out of halftime, and were quickly forced into a three-and-out punting situation. Worse news however was that Shirley had been forced out of the game after suffering a lower leg injury. However, all season head coach Ryan Habich has referred to this year’s squad theme as “Team Resilience” and that further played out Friday night.
"Because of injuries, we had some inexperienced guys playing tonight and we gotta have them step up as we keep going," Habich said. "In playoffs, if we want to keep advancing it's going to be tough. But like I've said, this year is 'Team Resilience' so you know while some guys are going to be out next week, our new guys will step up and make plays."
Exemplifying exactly what Habich expressed, on South Iredell’s first possession of the third quarter, Greene's resiliency showed as he intercepted Warren on the Vikings first pass attempt of the second half to make a diving left handed interception just in front of Watauga’s sideline.
Although the Pioneers were forced to punt, Watauga seemed renewed and energized, as they once more forced the Vikings to turn the ball over on downs after a failed fourth down conversion.
Greene powered through an injury and helped lead Watauga to their fourth touchdown to go up 28-7. This one was another Will Curtis special, as the senior broke multiple tackles as he zigzagged to the end zone to end the third quarter.
Following that, South Iredell again turned the ball over on downs after Pioneers Curtis and Greene had pass breakups and Jackson Lang had a stiff tackle at the line of scrimmage.
After taking over on the Vikings 37-yard line, Watauga fans watched a trademark Greene, as the quarterback jinked and juked back-and-forth to break multiple tackles along the way. Offensive lineman Johnathan Lutabingwa and wingback Trey Thompson provided key blocks downfield to assist Greene, as the Pioneers went up 35-7 with 10 minutes left to play.
Neal ended a too-little, too-late South Iredell drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush on the ensuing possession. However, lanky Watauga wide receiver Jackson Pryor leapt from out of nowhere to block the PAT attempt by the Vikings to keep the score at 35–13.
"Especially after their touchdown, we didn't want them to get a rhythm, so I was just trying to do my best to keep as many points off the board for them as I could," Pryor said. "I'm a junior, so this is my first playoff win, and now I'm hungry for more. We know we've got players that can come on and play big, and if we play for each other, we can keep our run going no matter what team we play."
South Iredell attempted onside kick that was successfully recovered by Pryor at the Vikings 49-yard line, demonstrating his late-game focus on back-to-back special-teams plays. After the Pioneers were helped by more than 20 yards of penalties by South Iredell, Greene punched in his second rushing touchdown on a 2-yard dive. Grant Kight made his final extra point, going a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs for the game to set the score line at 42-13.
The Vikings made four different pass attempts on their last drive, during which Watauga sophomore Carson Gunnell-Beck made his first career sack on the last South Iredell play of the night.
"I've been working on this for a while. My parents helped motivate me," Gunnell-Beck said. "But tonight I had to help the team take on the burden because of Isaiah's injury, and I think I and the other guys stepped up pretty well."
The Pioneers ran the clock out to secure their first playoff win since 2019, and Watauga will now face No. 14 seeded Northwest Guilford (9-2, 6-1 MC) in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. That game will be held at Jack Groce Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11.
Scoring
Watauga 7 14 7 14 42
South Iredell 0 7 0 6 13
1st Quarter
WAT — Curtis 16 run (Kight kick)
2nd Quarter
WAT — Henry 27 run (Kight kick)
WAT — Curtis 27 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
SID — Vuk 21 pass from Warren (Cabello kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT — Curtis 21 run (Kight kick)
4th Quarter
WAT — Greene 37 run (Kight kick)
SID — Neal 8 run (kick failed)
WAT — Greene 2 run (Kight kick)
Team Statistics:
Watauga — South Iredell
Number of Plays 50 — 59
Total Offense 359 — 246
Turnovers 0 — 1
Penalties/Yards 5/50 — 7/80
Selected Individual Statistics:
Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene 1 4 27 25% 1 0
SID Blake Peters 15 31 126 48.4% 1 1
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Will Curtis 21 110 5.2 2
WAT Maddox Greene 17 160 9.4 2
WAT Trey Thompson 6 28 4.7 0
WAT Morgan Henry 1 27 27 1
WAT Cole Horine 1 7 7 0
SID Jaylin Neal 16 81 5.1 1
SID Brice Warren 11 35 3.2 0
SID Aiden Burton 1 4 4 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Will Curtis 1 27 27 1
SID Gage White 6 53 8.8 0
SID Jaylin Neal 4 27 6.8 0
SID Will Vuk 3 32 10.7 1
Kicking Stats
FG FGA XP Pts
WAT Grant Kight 0 0 6 6
