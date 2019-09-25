BOONE — The Watauga football team begins its third stage of the 2019 season Sept. 27.
The Pioneers host South Caldwell looking to start the defense of their Northwestern Conference championship at Jack Groce Stadium. Kickoff against the visiting Spartans is at 7:30 p.m.
Watauga goes into the game looking to improve on an overall record of 4-1. The Pioneers, after blowing out Wilkes Central 59-6 and Gastonia Ashbrook 42-14, face a South Caldwell team that goes into the game with a 3-2 record. The Spartans beat Rutherford-Spindale 44-43 on Sept. 20, which broke a two-game losing streak.
Watauga coach Ryan Habich said getting off to a fast start in conference play is a key step to the Pioneers’ goal of winning their second straight NWC championship.
“Our conference is not an easy conference by any stretch,” Habich said. “We’re very similar to South Caldwell. “I don’t think we have an advantage over them by any means outside of playing at home. It’s a game that could go either way.”
Watauga ran for 439 yards against Ashbrook in the Pioneers’ first full game without two-year All-Northwestern Conference running back Scott Satterfield, who was injured a week earlier against Wilkes Central. His replacement, Jake Watson, finished with 112 yards and scored four touchdowns.
The Pioneers usually used Watson when they needed to run the ball up the middle. For their outside running, the Pioneers turned to quarterback Anderson Castle, who ran for 258 yards on 24 carries against Ashbrook.
Castle has already gained 802 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on just 95 carries this season. The Pioneers used different formations against Ashbrook to accommodate Watson, but Habich is not concerned will tip the Spartans off.
“It’s about execution,” Habich said. “They’ve got some good size, they’ve got a good scheme and they’ve got some players who have been playing in it for three years.”
The Spartans, who were formally coached by current Alexander Central coach Butch Carter, uses a style of play that leaned on big offensive linemen wearing defenses down with powerful running backs.
Carter went to Alexander Central and the Spartans switched to the spread offense. That experiment failed and Mark Kirkpatrick, who was Carter’s defensive coordinator at South Caldwell, was hired to coach the Spartans in 2017.
Kirkpatrick scrapped the spread and went back to the power wing-T offense Carter had used. South Caldwell finished 3-8 overall, 2-5 in 2018 and returns 15 starters, seven on offense, from last season.
Leading the Spartans’ rushing attack is Spencer Piercy, who ran for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018. Piercy, who has two 100-yard games to his credit this season, has gained 499 yards and has scored seven touchdowns.
South Caldwell quarterback Avery Raynor is a four-year varsity player and had passed for 475 yards and four touchdowns.
Habich is concerned that Watauga overall depth and talent level is not as abundant as they were in 2018, but he has liked the fight the Pioneers have shown early in the season.
“We’re facing a good team,” Habich said. “We’re not nearly as talented as we were last year and we don’t have the depth we had last year, but what we do have on our team is the desire. We have some players that do some extraordinary things both offensively and defensively to play at that the high level that we are accustomed to.”
