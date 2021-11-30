WEST JEFFERSON — Laney Shook scored more points (23) than the entire Ashe County team on Nov. 29, leading the Watauga middle school district girls team to a dominating, 40-19 win.
For Shook, it wasn't all about scoring. She also poached Ashe County for a whopping 7 steals. Chloe Weigl added 5 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a blocked shot to complement Shook's performance.
Watauga had the upperhand throughout, leading 14-5 after the first quarter, 25-10 at halftime, 35-16 at the end of three periods, and 40-19 at night's end.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
- Laney Shook: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals
- Sarah Thompson: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
- Izzy Torg: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 blocked shot
- Izzy Mohr: 3 points, 1 blocked shot
- Blair Haines: 2 points, 3 steals
- Stephanie Mendez: 1 points, 4 rebounds
- Peyton Isaacs: 4 rebounds
- Chloe Weigl: 3 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 blocked shot, 3 assists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.