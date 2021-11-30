W. JEFFERSON — Watauga's middle school district boys team jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter against host Ashe County, but then were outscored 23-11 in the second and third periods. Trailing 28-24 at the beginning of the final stanza, Watauga finished with a flourish, winning the regional rivalry contest, 41-35, on Nov. 29.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
- Eli Bishop: 11 points, 1 steal, 5 rebounds
- Cade Keller: 9 points, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Brady Lindenmuth: 8 points, 2 steals, 16 rebounds
- Nate Gutschall: 8 points, 10 rebounds
- Logan Greene: 5 points, 1 assist, 1 steal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.