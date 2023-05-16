WILKESBORO — Sixteen students from various Watauga County schools attended the Dark Mountain Duel mountain bike race at W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir in Wilkesboro on Sunday, May 7.
Four Watauga racers landed in podium finishes — Rachel Cathey (5th place, varsity girls), Ireland Laxton (3rd place, freshman girls), Amelia Bennett (3rd place, 8th grade girls) and Sita Cooper (5th place, 8th grade girls).
As with so many other sports, Watauga has quality in spades in the girl’s and women’s sections of the team.
“It’s the same thing with other sports, a lot of it comes from your parents pushing and encouraging you,” Cathey said. “But I also think it’s really important to try to get other girls involved who don’t have parents in it.
Jeff Cathey — Watauga mountain bike head coach — added his thoughts about the success of women’s sports in the High Country.
“I think that a lot of the root of it is that we’ve got a strong community of women in area that do all the outdoor sports,” Cathey explained. “And as for our team, quite a few women cyclists have rallied around this program, and then it becomes a snowball effect. Once there’s women mentors, there’s other girl athletes, and it makes it much more of a place where new girls want to come be a part of the team.”
There are other things that draw participants to the sport, as Rachel Cathey describes.
“I’ve always loved to get outside — I am on the Watauga cross country and track teams too,” Cathey said. “A big thing in mountain biking is that it has a lot of tech to it, and you have to work up a lot of skill.”
Teammate Aria Arnholt enjoys the camaraderie and the challenge of the mountain biking courses.
“It’s really cool to get to meet people from other teams that are also just stoked to be out-and-about and ride bikes,” Arnholt said. “It’s such a good community of people, so supportive. And going downhill is one of the greatest joys of my life.”
The combined middle and high school team of 30 student athletes train twice weekly to build personal mountain biking skills, physical fitness and personal growth. The team is led by 24 volunteer coaches and practices are held at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park.
Watauga’s final race in the 2023 NCICL series is to be the “Season Showdown” at Farris Memorial Park in Mayodan, North Carolina on May 21.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.

