WILKESBORO — The Watauga Pioneers high school and middle school mountain bike teams brought their climbing skills to the Dark Mountains Dash, a race held in Wilkesboro on April 2.

Watauga-HighSchool-MiddleSchool-Mtn-Bike-Team-Dark-Mountain-Dash-04-02-2023.JPG

The 2022 Watauga Pioneers composite high school and middle school mountain biking team. In no particular order: Jake McTier, Corbin Slagle, Amelia Bennett, Enoch Yarborough, Grace Scantlin, Olive Farris, Rachel Cathey, Aria Arnholt, Ireland Laxton, Alaska Whitehead, Sean Lackey, Sita Cooper, Lila Freireich, Bodhi Parker, Raleigh Deal, Camden Masland, Daniel Wood and Sylas Dunlap.

Dark Mountain is the oldest of all the trail systems at the Kerr Scott Reservoir, and this course challenged student-athletes right from the start with a climb to the top of the ridge. The course finished with an exciting downhill section.

Watauga-High-School-Mtn-Bike-Team-Dark-Mountain-Dash-Ireland-Laxton-Freshman Girls Category-04-02-2023.JPG

Watauga mountain biker Ireland Laxton traverses through a roped-off section of the Dark Mountain course in Wilkesboro on April 2.
Watauga-Middle-School-Mtn-Bike-Team-Dark-Mountain-Dash-Enoch-Yarborough-04-02-2023.JPG

Watauga's Enoch Yarborough (right) has an intense look upon his face as he goes through part of the Dark Mountain Dash course on April 2.
darkmtndashwatauga20.jpeg
darkmtndashwatauga24.jpeg

