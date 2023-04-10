The 2022 Watauga Pioneers composite high school and middle school mountain biking team. In no particular order: Jake McTier, Corbin Slagle, Amelia Bennett, Enoch Yarborough, Grace Scantlin, Olive Farris, Rachel Cathey, Aria Arnholt, Ireland Laxton, Alaska Whitehead, Sean Lackey, Sita Cooper, Lila Freireich, Bodhi Parker, Raleigh Deal, Camden Masland, Daniel Wood and Sylas Dunlap.
Photo submitted by Christopher Brown - Apex Video Productions
WILKESBORO — The Watauga Pioneers high school and middle school mountain bike teams brought their climbing skills to the Dark Mountains Dash, a race held in Wilkesboro on April 2.
Dark Mountain is the oldest of all the trail systems at the Kerr Scott Reservoir, and this course challenged student-athletes right from the start with a climb to the top of the ridge. The course finished with an exciting downhill section.
Corbin Slagle competed in the JV1 category for the Watauga high school boys, while Alaska Whitehead and Jake McTier competed in the freshman boys category.
The Pioneer high school girls also had podium finishes, with Ireland Laxton placing 1st in the freshman girls category and Rachel Cathey placing 2nd in the varsity girls category. Aria Arnholt placed 8th in JV2 Girls category.
Watauga's middle school composite girl's team also had athletes nab podium finishes, with Amelia Bennett placing 1st and Sita Cooper placing 4th in the 8th grade girl's category. Lila Freireich, Grace Scantlin and Olive Farris competed in their respective middle school girl's grade categories.
Bodhi Parker, Daniel Wood and Enoch Yarborough raced for the boys Watauga middle school composite team.
After two races, the Watauga Pioneers high school team is No. 10 out of 47 teams in North Carolina, and the middle school composite team holds 11th place out of 44 teams competing from across the state.
The next NC Interscholastic Cycling League race series event will be on April 16 at Quaker Lake Camp near Greensboro.
The Watauga Pioneers High School and Middle School NICA Mountain Bike Team is a combined middle and high school team of 30 student-athletes at all skill levels. The team trains twice weekly to build biking skills, physical fitness and personal growth. Twenty-four volunteer coaches lead the team and practices are held at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park.
Find out more about the team from their Instagram account at @highcountry_nica_mtb.
The North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League is a youth development program for 6th - 12th grade students who cycle. According to the website, the organization aims "to create confident and responsible young adults, and to provide them with the opportunity to learn about and participate in healthy and active lifestyles." NCICL say they work to establish and maintain safe, quality youth programs around North Carolina regardless of ability level.
