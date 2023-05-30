The 2022 Watauga Pioneers composite high school and middle school mountain biking team. In no particular order: Jake McTier, Corbin Slagle, Amelia Bennett, Enoch Yarborough, Grace Scantlin, Olive Farris, Rachel Cathey, Aria Arnholt, Ireland Laxton, Alaska Whitehead, Sean Lackey, Sita Cooper, Lila Freireich, Bodhi Parker, Raleigh Deal, Camden Masland, Daniel Wood and Sylas Dunlap.
Photo submitted by Christopher Brown - Apex Video Productions
Sita Cooper (center) races in the first 2023 NC Interscholastic Cycling League series race, “Crankin at the Creek” at Browns Creek Trail in Elizabethtown, NC on March 5. Cooper took fourth place in the 8th grade girls section.
Watauga's Sylas Dunlap rounds a corner near the end of the Dark Mountain Duel race on May 7.
Photo courtesy North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League
Photo submitted
Watauga mountain biker Alaska Whitehead makes his way around a roped-off corner at the Dark Mountain Dash course.
Photo submitted by Christopher Brown - Apex Video Productions
Watauga mountain biker Ireland Laxton traverses through a roped-off section of the Dark Mountain course in Wilkesboro on April 2.
Photo submitted by Christopher Brown - Apex Video Productions
Watauga’s Rachel Cathey flies down a track during the “Crankin at the Creek” mountain bike race at Browns Creek Trail on March 5. Cathey took third place in the varsity girls category.
