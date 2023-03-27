BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines middle school district girls' soccer team played to a 1-1 home tie against the Calvary Day Cougars on Thursday, March 23.

The Watauga Wolverines girls' soccer team tied 1-1 with the Calvary Day Cougars on Thursday, March 23. Here the Wolverines high-five their opponents after the contest.

The Wolverines have had a busy season already, ending the game with a record of 4-2-1 (W-L-T). Meanwhile, the Cougars (1-0-2) were playing in only their third match of the season.

Elyse Rea (#18) chases after the ball during a game against Calvary Day on Thursday, March 23, as teammate Keatyn Wuest (#19) watches from beyond the play.
Sophie Parker battles with a Calvary Day Cougar for possession of the ball on March 23.
Paige Shuman (#17) managed to dribble beyond the Calvary Day keeper late in the game, but the remaining Cougars were able to pressure Shuman and the other Wolverines enough to prevent a winning goal.

