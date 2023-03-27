BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines middle school district girls' soccer team played to a 1-1 home tie against the Calvary Day Cougars on Thursday, March 23.
The Wolverines have had a busy season already, ending the game with a record of 4-2-1 (W-L-T). Meanwhile, the Cougars (1-0-2) were playing in only their third match of the season.
The Wolverines controlled possession for much of the afternoon, and Watauga opened the scoring with the first goal by Paige Shuman. The Wolverines managed to mount sustained pressure on the Calvary Day defense, and got the ball wide to Lillian Wilson.
After receiving the pass, Wilson composed herself, looked up and sent a cross into the Cougar penalty box. There, a defensive deflection put the ball in front of Shuman, who sent it into the net to give Watauga the 1-0 lead.
The Wolverines defenders and midfield kept stymieing the Calvary Day attacks, and for the majority of the remaining time, it seemed like Watauga would walk away with the narrow victory.
However, late in the contest, the Cougars managed to strike back. The Calvary day attackers worked the ball into the box, and a similar situation to the first goal occurred. After the Wolverines defended the first attempt, the ball fell to a wide-open Cougar who sent the shot in.
Watauga goalkeeper Breanna Martin had stalwartly protected her side's lead with saves earlier in the game, but had no opportunity to make a stop on this occasion.
The Wolverines kept applying pressure in the closing minutes, but despite some clear-cut chances, the Watauga girls were unable to materialize another score.
Up next for the Wolverines are a set of back-to-back matches on March 28-29. Tuesday's contest will be away against the North Davie Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. Then on Wednesday, March 29 will be the East Yancey Panthers, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Cove Creek School.
