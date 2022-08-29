WD Sports Logo
Sarah Moon

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fielding a squad of 27 at the Run for the Hills 2022 Cross Country Event, the Watauga middle school student-athletes performed admirably, with the girls side taking 1st place overall in the middle school division for the second year in a row.

The Watauga boys showed their skills too, placing 8th out of 24 teams. All five runners finishing in the top two-thirds of their division's field.

