BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fielding a squad of 27 at the Run for the Hills 2022 Cross Country Event, the Watauga middle school student-athletes performed admirably, with the girls side taking 1st place overall in the middle school division for the second year in a row.
The Watauga boys showed their skills too, placing 8th out of 24 teams. All five runners finishing in the top two-thirds of their division's field.
The Watauga middle school cross country team has students from around the different middle schools who compete together as one team.
This year's Watauga Middle School cross country team is comprised of runners from Bethel, Blowing Rock, Cove Creek, Green Valley, Hardin Park, Parkway and Valle Crucis middle schools.
WMS results from the Run for the Hills 2022 Meet:
Out of a field of 246 middle school girls, Watauga times were: Cali Townsend (9:14.00, 1st place), Lainey Johnston (9:53.20, 5th), Maggie Visser (10:18.70, 12th), Lily Kimbrough (10:25.60, 15th), Noelle Bollman (10:26.90, 16th), Julian Martin (11.23.60, 44th), Sadie Long (11.27.80, 46th), Savannah Moretz (11.36.40, 54th), Gianna (12:02.00, 69th), Claire Nance (12:05.40, 70th), Katherine Rex (12:14.20, 79th), Frances Davis (12:27.70, 87th), Sophia McEvoy (12:29.60, 90th), Margot Smith (12:55.90, 108th), Madalyn Taylor (13:28.30, 122nd), Naomi Smith (13:41.80, 128th), Lucy Nash (13:42.40, 129th), Brynn Eckman (13:46.60, 130th), Jenna Sigmon (14:01.90, 139th), Riley Morgan (14:07.60, 142nd), Eva Hannon (14:07.90, 143rd), Eliza Hickman (15:13.10, 173rd).
Out of a field 299 middle school boys, Watauga times were: Grady Gates (8:55.80, 6th place), Andres Roman (9:03.90, 11th), Brian Newmark (9:54.90, 41st), Remy Steinheber (11:51.90, 159th), Waylon Hutelmyer (12:59.10, 197th).
Watauga Middle School Cross Country upcoming information:
The middle school runners have their next meet set to occur on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Fender's Farm XC Carnival in Jonesborough, TN. Start time is scheduled for 12 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.