MEAT CAMP — Eight Watauga middle school volleyball teams began play last week, competing in both head-to-head and tri-match contests.

The eight squads — the Bethel Beavers, Blowing Rock Rockets, Cove Creek Raiders, Green Valley Eagles, Hardin Park Golden Eagles, Mabel Mustangs, Parkway Patriots and the Valle Crucis Cougars — have each participated in five or more games thus far.

