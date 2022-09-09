WD Sports Logo
Sarah Moon

WATAUGA COUNTY — Fall middle school sports are fully in swing in Watauga County. Football, volleyball and boys soccer all competed in games during the past week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Watauga Middle boys football team played an away match at West Alexander, losing a hard-fought game with a score of 18-6 at the final whistle. The squad will next play a home game against East Alexander, at Hardin Park Middle School. That game will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

