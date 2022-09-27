The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Sept. 19.
Watauga Middle School district level soccer team traveled to Mocksville, NC to take on the North Davie Middle School Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22. In that match, Watauga narrowly fell to the home team 3-4. The squads first loss moves them to 3-1 overall on the season. Two goals were scored by Caleb Ogden and Quincy Honeycutt in open play. The third goal was scored by Evan Mawhinney on a penalty shot.
The squad also hosted a home match on Friday, Sept. 23, against the Carolina Day School Wildcats, with Watauga emerging victorious with a resounding 7-0 win. The seven goals were scored by: Sam Coggins (14th minute), Quincy Honeycutt (21st minute), Cole Lewis (35th minute), Miller Hankins (46th minute), Quincy Honeycutt (50th minute), Evan Mawhinney (53rd minute), Louie Wingler (54th minute).
Volleyball results from Thursday, Sept. 22:
Parkway — 2, Mabel — 0
25-11
25-14
Parkway — 2, Bethel — 0
25-11
25-20
Bethel — 2, Mabel — 1
25-17
16-25
15-12
Valle Crucis — 2, Green Valley — 1
20-25
27-25
15-6
Blowing Rock — 2, Cove Creek — 1
23-25
25-20
15-13
Hardin Park — 2, Cove Creek — 0
25-7
25-10
Hardin Park — 2, Blowing Rock — 0
25-9
25-16
Watauga MS volleyball standings:
Hardin Park 9 — 0
Parkway 8 — 1
Cove Creek 5 — 4
Blowing Rock 4 — 5
Valle Crucis 3 — 5
Mabel 3 — 6
Bethel 2 — 7
Green Valley 1 — 7
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Watauga Middle School football team traveled down the mountain to face off against the Hudson Hornets, with Watauga leaving victorious in a 28-0 shutout. The squad will next travel for an away game against the Granite Falls Blue Demons. That game will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Veterans Park in Sawmills.
The Watauga Middle School cross country team attended the High Country Cross Country Classic, hosted at Watauga High School on Sept. 24.
The Watauga girl’s team placed 1st overall in the girl’s middle school division, winning the third consecutive meet they have attended. Meanwhile, the boys squad showed marked improvement.
