The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Sept. 19.

Watauga Middle School district level soccer team traveled to Mocksville, NC to take on the North Davie Middle School Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22. In that match, Watauga narrowly fell to the home team 3-4. The squads first loss moves them to 3-1 overall on the season. Two goals were scored by Caleb Ogden and Quincy Honeycutt in open play. The third goal was scored by Evan Mawhinney on a penalty shot.

