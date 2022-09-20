The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Sept. 13.
Watauga Middle School district level soccer team traveled over to Asheville to take on the Carolina Day School Wildcats on Tuesday, Sept. 13. In that match, Watauga trounced the home team in resounding fashion, notching nine goals and keeping a clean sheet in a 9-0 win. The victory vaults them to 3-0 overall on the season.
Volleyball results from Tuesday, Sept. 13:
Hardin Park — 2, Mabel — 0
25-13
25-15
Parkway — 2, Cove Creek — 0
25-19
27-25
Parkway — 2, Blowing Rock — 0
25-19
25-9
Cove Creek — 2, Blowing Rock — 0
26-24
25-17
Bethel — 2, Valle Crucis — 0
25-22
25-20
Valle Crucis — 2, Green Valley — 1
24-26
25-17
16-14
Green Valley — 2, Bethel — 1
25-21
17-21
15-7
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Watauga Middle boys football team hosted the East Alexander Falcons, with the Falcons leaving with a win and a final score of 30-8. The squad will next travel down the mountain for an away game against the Hudson Hornets. That game will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Volleyball results from Thursday, Sept. 15:
Cove Creek — 2, Green Valley — 0
Hardin Park — 2, Bethel — 0
Blowing Rock — 2, Bethel — 0
Hardin Park — 2, Blowing Rock — 0
Parkway — 2, Mabel — 0
Mabel — 2, Valle Crucis — 0
Parkway — 2, Valle Crucis — 0
The Watauga Middle School cross country team traveled across the border on Sept. 17 to Jonesborough, Tennessee for the 2022 Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival.
The Watauga girls team placed 1st overall in the girl’s middle school division, repeating as tournament champs for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, the boys squad showed marked improvement from last year, as each boys runner bettered their time on this course compared to 2021.
