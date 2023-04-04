BOONE — The Watauga Wolverines middle school district softball team run-ruled the visiting Johnson County Jays, 18-3, on Monday, April 3.
It was “Eighth-grade Night” for the Wolverines, and head coach Jonathan Watson made an effort to get every single eighth grader on his team into the game.
After a competitive opening inning where the Jays outscored Watauga 3-1, the Wolverines had a 16-run explosion in the third to take a commanding 17-3 advantage.
After a scoreless fourth inning for Johnson County, another run for Watauga made it 18-3. With an impending run-rule coming in the fifth inning, and drizzling rain starting to turn into a downpour, the Jay’s coach decided to call the game off and concede to Watauga.
The Wolverine’s runs were scored by: Ava Carignan (4), Presli Wood (2), Charlotte Moretz (2), Emma McGuire (2), Peyton Isaacs (1), Bralee Shoemake (1), Allie Ellis (1), Chloe Caroselli (1), Roxie Elrod (1), Kate Rex (1), Gwen May (1) and Victoria Genobles (1).
Watauga Middle School District
2023 Wolverines Softball Roster
Ava Carignan, Presli Wood, Charlotte Moretz, Emma McGuire, Peyton Isaacs, Bralee Shoemake, Allie Ellis, Chloe Caroselli, Roxie Elrod, Kate Rex, Gwen May, Victoria Genobles, Stephanie Mendez, Ansleigh Watson, Sierra Costner, Addin Hodges, Alyssa Deiters, Savanna Costner, Lula Elrod and Camdyn Otto.
