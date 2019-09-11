BOONE — The Watauga middle school boys’ soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory over visiting Cane River 5-0 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex Sept. 10.
Watauga scored all of its goals in the first half. Lade Oguntoyinbo scored three goals and Micha Duvall scored two goals. Watauga won its second game after dropping its first game of the season.
“They played awesome,” Watauga coach Shane Terzaken said. “They spread the field, made good passes and we probably had possession 95 percent of the time.”
Watauga plays at Avery on Sept. 12 and at West McDowell on Sept. 19.
Volleyball
The Blowing Rock middle school volleyball team claimed two victories in a tri-match held at Green Valley School on Sept. 10.
Blowing Rock beat Green Valley 25-27, 26-24 and 15-10. The Rockets followed with a 25-21, 26-24 victory over Bethel, which beat Green Valley in two sets in the third match played.
In the other tri-match, Cove Creek beat Hardin Park 25-18, 21-25, 15-12. Cove Creek also beat Valle Crucis 25-18, 25-18 and Hardin Park beat Valle Crucis 26-24, 25-10.
In the only single match of the day, Parkway beat Mabel 25-12, 25-11.
