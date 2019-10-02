BOONE — The Watauga middle school boys’ soccer team continued its winning ways during its second season in existence with a dominant 7-0 victory over border rival Avery on Oct. 2 at Jack Groce Stadium.
Watauga (7-1-1) took a 3-0 lead and kept adding to it in the second half. Stryker Ward, Dewy Isaacs and Micha Duvall each scored in the first half to give Watauga its lead.
Watauga continued to add to its total when Jay Terzaken directed the ball from a corner kick into the Avery goal with a header. The shot gave Watauga a 4-0 lead.
Watauga went in front 5-0 when Ward scored his second goal of the game. He launched a shot from the 25-yard line on the Jack Groce Stadium turf that sneaked past the Avery keeper.
Watauga scored its last goal in an unusual way. Ray Miller threw the ball into play from the right sideline close to the Avery goal. No Avery player could get to the ball and prevent it from going into the goal.
Watauga has one more game on its schedule. Watauga plays at Asheville Christian Academy on Oct. 9.
