The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Oct. 10-15.

On Monday, Oct. 10, Watauga’s middle school district soccer team hosted the Panthers of East Yancey, with the game at Watauga High School. The Wolverines had faced East Yancey one week prior, and tied 2-2 in that match. However, the return fixture in front of home fans proved to be the difference-maker as Watauga defeated the Panthers in resounding 3-0 fashion. The win vaulted the Wolverines to 6-2-1 on the season.

