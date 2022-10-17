The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Oct. 10-15.
On Monday, Oct. 10, Watauga’s middle school district soccer team hosted the Panthers of East Yancey, with the game at Watauga High School. The Wolverines had faced East Yancey one week prior, and tied 2-2 in that match. However, the return fixture in front of home fans proved to be the difference-maker as Watauga defeated the Panthers in resounding 3-0 fashion. The win vaulted the Wolverines to 6-2-1 on the season.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, saw a busy day for middle school sports. The semifinals and finals matches of the WMS volleyball tournament were played. Hardin Park defeated the Blowing Rock Rockets in two sets, 25-11 and 25-10. On the other side of the bracket, Parkway won against the Cove Creek Raiders in two sets as well, 25-12 and 25-21.
In the finals, the Parkway Patriots upset the No. 1 seeded Hardin Park Golden Eagles in three sets. The Golden Eagles were previously undefeated all season, including two past wins over the Patriots. Hardin Park took the first set 25-20, but Parkway stormed back to win the second and third sets by a combined margin of only four points, 25-23 and 15-13. Parkway was buoyed by a 12-4 run to close out the third set to win the title. Parkway's Giana Clark served four aces in a row during that run to help the Patriots to the victory.
Also on Tuesday, the the Watauga Wolverines soccer squad closed out their season with an away match at Ashe County Middle School in Warrensville. The Wolverines fell to the Bulldogs, 0-3. Watauga's middle school soccer team ended a successful season with a record of 6-3-1.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 saw Watauga middle school football host the Gamewell Braves at Jack Groce Stadium. Despite a valiant defensive showing by holding Gamewell to only one touchdown through the vast majority of the game, the Wolverines fell to the Braves 12-6. A Braves touchdown came with only 1:12 left on the clock to seal the game, with the loss leaving the Wolverines now at a 4-3 overall record. Watauga will next play an away game against the Starmount Middle School Rams in Yadkin County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Watauga's Middle School Golf team finished their season on Thursday at Cedarbrook Country Club with a win to end the year with a perfect 6-0 record.
