Bethel trio

Maddie Presnell (#1) dives to make a dig as teammates Rose Dishman (#3) and Peyton Guy (#10) look on.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Oct. 3-8.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Watauga's middle school district soccer team traveled to Burnsville, North Carolina to take on the East Yancey Middle School Panthers. In that match, Watauga slotted home two goals but allowed East Yancey to do so as well. The squads first tie of the season moved them to 5-1-1 overall.

