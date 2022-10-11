The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Oct. 3-8.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Watauga's middle school district soccer team traveled to Burnsville, North Carolina to take on the East Yancey Middle School Panthers. In that match, Watauga slotted home two goals but allowed East Yancey to do so as well. The squads first tie of the season moved them to 5-1-1 overall.
Also on Tuesday, the middle schools wrapped up their volleyball regular season. Results from that day were:
Cove Creek - 2, Mabel - 0
25-14
25-13
Hardin Park - 2, Bethel - 0
25-7
25-20
Hardin Park - 2, Green Valley - 0
25-9
25-9
Bethel - 2, Green Valley - 1
25-22
24-26
15-13
Parkway - 2, Valle Crucis - 0
25-13
25-20
Parkway - 2, Blowing Rock - 0
25-8
25-20
Blowing Rock - 2 , Valle Crucis - 0
25-19
25-16
MS volleyball final regular season standings were:
• Hardin Park 14 — 0
• Parkway 12 — 2
• Cove Creek 9 — 5
• Blowing Rock 7 — 7
• Mabel 5 — 9
• Bethel 4 — 10
• Green Valley 3 — 11
• Valle Crucis 3 — 11
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Watauga district middle school football team hosted the Hibriten Panthers who came up the mountain from Lenoir, North Carolina. Watauga sent the visiting Panthers packing with a decisive 29-8 win. The boys in blue are now 4-2 on the season, and have one last home game on the docket. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Watauga will welcome the Gamewell Braves from Gamewell, North Carolina. That matchup will take place at Jack Groce Stadium at Watauga High School, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Watauga's district level golf team is now 5-0 on the season after winning a meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Stone Mountain Golf Resort. Watauga's top four golfers ended the day in the top four individual places.
Watauga - 185
Central Wilkes - 217
East Wilkes - 217
Ashe - 218
North Wilkes - 221
West Wilkes - 231
- Dylan Taylor - 43
- Oliver Lewis - 46
- Justice Hendley - 48
- Stacy Eggers - 48
- Connor Cowart - 53
- Bennett Lane - 58
Friday, Oct. 7, saw Watauga's district middle school soccer team head over to East Bend, North Carolina to square off with the Forbush Falcons. Although Watauga tightened up their defense and only allowed a single goal, their normally high powered attack was stifled, as the team fell 0-1 to the Falcons. Watauga middle school soccer is now 5-2-1 on the season with one match left to play.
In Gray, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Watauga middle school cross country teams took the course to compete against large fields of competitors. Middle school races are 2 miles, compared to the typical 3 kilometers for high school. The girls team took second place in a highly contested field, only being defeated by a margin of one single point. The boys team was not able to field the necessary five runners to qualify for scoring.
Individual girls results out of 171 runners:
1st TOWNSEND, Cali 1pt 11:58.4
7th JOHNSTON, Lainey 7pts 13:14.9
10th STULL, Sophia 9pts 13:19.5
11th VISSER, Maggie 10pts 13:19.8
14th KIMBROUGH, Lily 13pts 13:27.4
20th MARTIN, Julian 17pts 14:04.4
21st LONG, Sadie 18pts 14:09.4
23rd BOLLMAN, Noelle 14:20.7
24th CASCO, Gianna 14:22.6
32nd MORETZ, Savannah 14:35.8
33rd HANNON, Eva 14:38.6
34th NANCE, Claire 14:41.3
39th DAVIS, Frances 14:54.1
43rd BRADBURY, Carrie 15:04.0
66th TAYLOR, Madalyn 15:53.9
68th MCTIER, Leila 15:56.1
71st SMITH, Margo 16:00.8
73rd SMITH, Naomi 16:02.3
81st ECKMAN, Brynn 16:10.1
92nd POWELL, Ella 16:40.4
114th WINDMUELLER, Reese 17:35.3
118th HICKMAN, Eliza 17:49.2
136th GERSONDE, Sila 18:50.0
WMS girls 50th Trailblazer Invitational results:
Liberty Bell MS 39 13:04
Watauga MS (NC) 40 13:04
Providence Academy 85 14:05
TA Dugger JHS 87 13:54
Lakeway Academy 173 15:20
West View MS 215 15:38
Grandview MS 219 15:48
Sullivan Central MS 224 15:51
Lincoln Heights MS 240 16:03
Rush Strong 263 16:21
East Ridge MS 289 16:38
Kingsport Christian 304 16:59
Meadowview MS 324 17:12
Ashley Academy 378 18:05
Ridgeview MS 403 18:10
Happy Valley MS 472 20:49
Individual boys results out of 176 runners:
- 4th GATES, Grady 11:28.0
- 6th ROMAN, Andres 11:38.6
- 122nd WINDMUELLER, Kent 15:45.3
- 136th ABRAMS, Tallon 16:27.6
