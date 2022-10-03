The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Sept. 26-30.
The district golf team for Watauga Middle Schools traveled to attend matches on Monday, Sept. 26 and then on Thursday, Sept. 29, both at Oakwoods Country Club. Six schools from neighboring regions attended each. Watauga took first place at both events. Teams scores are determined by adding the four best scorecards together from each school and ranking them.
Individual stroke scorecards for Watauga on Sept. 26
Team Results at Oakwoods on Sept. 26
1. Watauga - 190
2. West Wilkes - 199
3. Ashe - 211
4. Central Wilkes - 215
5. North Wilkes - 215
6. East Wilkes - 222
Individual stroke scorecards for Watauga on Sept. 29
• Oliver Lewis - 39
• Stacy Eggers - 45
• Justice Hendley - 47
• Dylan Taylor - 47
• Marshall Klima - 56
• Connor Cowart - 57
Team Results at Oakwoods on Sept. 29
1. Watauga - 178
2. West Wilkes - 207
3. Ashe - 219
4. Central Wilkes - 219
5. East Wilkes - 226
6. North Wilkes - 229
The Watauga Middle School district level soccer team was scheduled to play at Ashe County Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, but is was postponed due to lack of available officials. The reschedule date is TBD.
County volleyball results from Tuesday, Sept. 27:
Blowing Rock - 2, Bethel - 0
• 25-9
• 25-18
Hardin Park - 2, Mabel - 0
• 25-11
• 25-19
Mabel - 2, Valle Crucis - 1
• 25-12
• 22-25
• 15-8
Hardin Park - 2, Valle Crucis - 0
• 25-7
• 25-15
Parkway - 2, Green Valley - 0
• 23-2
• 25-21
Parkway - 2, Cove Creek - 0
• 25-18
• 25-16
Cove Creek - 2, Green Valley - 0
• 25-17
• 25-21
County volleyball results from Thursday, Sept. 29:
Hardin Park - 2, Parkway - 0
• 25-12
• 25-21
Cove Creek - 2, Valle Crucis - 0
• 25-15
• 27-25
Bethel - 2, Valle Crucis - 0
• 25-17
• 25-8
Cove Creek - 2, Bethel - 0
• 25-13
• 25-19
Blowing Rock - 2, Green Valley - 0
• 25-13
• 25-13
Green Valley - 2, Mabel - 0
• 25-21
• 25-18
Mabel - 2, Blowing Rock - 1
• 25-22
• 22-25
• 15-12
Watauga MS volleyball standings:
• Hardin Park 12 - 0
• Parkway 10 - 2
• Cove Creek 8 - 5
• Blowing Rock 6 - 6
• Mabel 5 - 8
• Bethel 3 - 9
• Green Valley 3 - 9
• Valle Crucis 3 - 9
The Watauga Middle School cross country team attended the Randy Smith Classic, hosted at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, VA on Thursday, Sept. 29. The girl’s team placed 1st overall out of a field of 15 teams, winning the fourth consecutive meet they have attended. Meanwhile, the boys squad placed in second out of a field of 10 teams.
Individual girls results out of 176 runners:
1st TOWNSEND, Cali 11:51.5
4th VISSER, Maggie 13:00.5
6th JOHNSTON, Lainey 13:16.3
7th BOLLMAN, Noelle 13:17.5
8th KIMBROUGH, Lily 13:25.1
14th STULL, Sophia 13:43.2
15th BRADBURY, Carrie 13:54.2
16th MARTIN, Julian 13:58.4
17th LONG, Sadie 13:58.9
18th REX, Katherine 13:59.6
21st CASCO, Gianna 14:11.8
27th MCEVOY, Sophia 14:34.1
38th MORETZ, Savannah 15:03.5
40th DAVIS, Frances 15:11.5
42nd NANCE, Claire 15:13.7
54th HANNON, Eva 15:25.8
60th SMITH, Margot 15:38.8
62nd MCTIER, Leila 15:46.7
65th ECKMAN, Brynn 15:49.0
67th SIGMON, Jenna 15:49.5
69th SMITH, Naomi 15:52.3
82nd OLSON, Lillian 16:29.9
87th POWELL, Ella 16:42.0
89th TAYLOR, Madalyn 16:46.5
91st NASH, Lucy 16:46.8
94th MORGAN, Riley 16:54.3
105th WINDMUELLER, Reese 17:16.9
117th HICKMAN, Eliza 17:40.8
125th GERSONDE, Sila 18:24.1
128th POWELL, Claire 18:33.2
WMS girls XC 2022 Randy Smith Classic team results:
Watauga Middle School - 23
Providence Academy Middle - 56
George Wythe (Wytheville) - 135
Sullivan Central Middle - 157
PikeView Middle School - 165
Bristol Tennessee Middle - 188
Lee Middle School - 207
Kingsport Area Christian - 215
Virginia Middle School - 224
Sullivan East Middle School - 225
Galax Middle School - 292
Mountain Mission School - 329
John S. Battle Middle - 340
Rural Retreat Middle - 345
Happy Valley Middle School - 362
Individual boys results out of 133 runners:
1st ROMAN, Andres 11:22.7
3rd GATES, Grady 11:28.8
17th NEWMARK, Brian 12:32.7
64th STEINHEBER, Remy 14:34.2
82nd HUTELMYER, Waylon 15:31.8
86th WINDMUELLER, Kent 15:58.1
98th ABRAMS, Tallon 16:30.6
WMS boys XC 2022 Randy Smith Classic team results:
Providence Academy Middle - 61
Watauga Middle School - 103
Bristol Tennessee Middle - 108
Abingdon High School - 108
Sullivan Central Middle - 112
PikeView Middle School - 130
Rye Cove Middle School - 158
Sullivan East Middle - 191
Lebanon Middle School - 195
Galax Middle School - 258
