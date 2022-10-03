WD Sports Logo

The following is a recap of middle school sports from the week of Sept. 26-30.

The district golf team for Watauga Middle Schools traveled to attend matches on Monday, Sept. 26 and then on Thursday, Sept. 29, both at Oakwoods Country Club. Six schools from neighboring regions attended each. Watauga took first place at both events. Teams scores are determined by adding the four best scorecards together from each school and ranking them.

