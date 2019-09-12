NEWTON — Collin Anderson turned in a time of 13 minutes, 37.87 seconds to win the middle school cross-country meet held in Newton Sept. 11. Watauga, running in its first event this season, took on Arndt Middle School from Hickory.
The team, which was formed in 2018 with just seven runners, expanded to 28 this season.
“For their first meet, they did amazing,” Watauga coach Erin Selle said. “They’ve practiced so hard the last two weeks and they did a great job just coming together as a team.”
Anderson was the only Watauga boy to run a sub 14-minute mark in the two-mile race. Calvin Zwetsloot, a sixth grader, was second with a time of 14:31.06 and Dury Womack was third with a time of 14:47.75.
Watauga’s Alex Gremmell was sixth with a time of 15:27.52, while Jonah Norris was seventh with a time of 15:38.06. Gannon Tipton was ninth with a time of 16:09.02 and Sam Nystrom closed out the top 10 finishers of the race by taking 10th with a time of 17:04.46. Elijah Healy was 11th with a time of 17:07.81 and Samuel Broman-Fulks was 12th with a time of 20:37.96.
Watauga’s Rachel Cathey was second with a time of 14:27.28. Rowena Brown was fourth with a time of 15:28.07 Sydney Cate Townsend was fifth with a time of 15:29.34, Sydney Moretz was sixth with a time of 15:37.69, Maggie Souza was eighth with a time of 17:06.44 and Anna Norris was ninth with a time of 17:08.35.
Watauga’s Sydney Collie finished 11th with a time of 18:47.37. Bailey Collins was 12th with a time of 18:57.93, Mattie Skene was 13th with a time of 20:20.90, Clare Tzotshew was 14th with a time of 20:37.72.
Sarah Friedenburg was 15th with a time of 20:39.68 and Sara Smith was 16th with a time of 24:58.38. Arndt’s Addison Cox won the race with a time of 13:50.55. Cox was the only runner to break the 14-minute mark in the girls’ race.
Selle said the hot weather that gripped the area didn’t affect Watauga.
“It was so hot the day before on the mountain that they didn’t even really think about it,” Selle said. “Also because it was their first race, they were so excited.”
