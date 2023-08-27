Watauga Middle School girls team

The Watauga Middle School girls team poses after winning the Run for the Hills race. 

 Photo submitted

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Four records were broken when the Watauga County middle school boys and girls cross country teams ran at the Run for the Hills meet in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 26.

The 2,400m race (1.50 miles) saw 252 middle schoolers compete in the girl's field across 19 schools, while 299 competed in the boy's field across 23 schools. The girls placed first overall for the third year in a row, while the boys placed ninth.

  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.