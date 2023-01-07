MARION, NC — On Thursday, Jan. 5, Watauga's district-level boy and girls middle school basketball teams traveled to Marion, North Carolina, to take on the East McDowell Trojans and left with mixed results.
In the first game, the Watauga girls confidently dispatched the East McDowell squad 38-16. After shooting out to a first quarter lead of 14–7, the Wolverines never looked back and held their lead all game through to the final buzzer. The win gives the girls a 10-2 record on the season.
Blair Haines was the leading scorer for Watauga with 11 points, largely powered by draining three 3-pointers. Haines also snatched four steals, while teammates Stephanie Morales-Mendez and Izzy Mohr packed the stat sheet — Morales-Mendez had seven point and a remarkable seven steals, while Mohr had at least one tally in each of the five major categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks).
In the second game of the evening, the boy's team battled with East McDowell as well, and were dealt a tough 52-35 loss. At the end of the first quarter, Watauga narrowly trailed 7-9, but the Trojans went on a big run in the second frame and outscored the Wolverines 22-4, as Watauga went to the locker room down 11-31. The Wolverines made a comeback attempt in the second half as they outscored the home team 24-21, but the advantage the Trojan held at the break could not be overcome. The loss drops the Wolverines to a 7-6 record.
The next time both squads will be on the same court will be Thursday, Jan. 12, when each set of Wolverines will travel to East Burke Middle School in Connelly Springs, North Carolina to take on the Raiders there. Start time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.