WD Sports Logo

WD Sports Logo

 Image credit Sarah Moon

MARION, NC — On Thursday, Jan. 5, Watauga's district-level boy and girls middle school basketball teams traveled to Marion, North Carolina, to take on the East McDowell Trojans and left with mixed results.

In the first game, the Watauga girls confidently dispatched the East McDowell squad 38-16. After shooting out to a first quarter lead of 14–7, the Wolverines never looked back and held their lead all game through to the final buzzer. The win gives the girls a 10-2 record on the season.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.