BOONE — The NC Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship Cross Country Meet was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Watauga High School’s home cross country course. The start time was moved up to 3:30 p.m. to retain enough daylight to finish, and to avoid near-freezing temps that evening.
The results were dominating, but far from unexpected. The Pioneers won both the boy’s and the girl’s events by wide margins. But for a team with a track record like Watauga’s, success in this field has become nearly a yearly tradition.
The Watauga girls cross country team has now won their conference for the sixth straight year, and 14 of their last 16 since 2007. The Pioneer boys have an even longer streak — 17 straight conference titles dating back to 2006. Both of those streaks for the teams have survived multiple conference realignments, showcasing the quality of the program and its ability to take on all challengers.
Runners Owen Tincher and Ellary Smith spoke about the team culture and how they push and motivate themselves and their teammates in a race.
“What I mainly do is I just look at the person in front of me, run up and try and catch them, and once I do then I look at the next person in front of me run up and try and catch them as well,” Tincher explained. “I also put into account how my body feels when I’m doing that. Like, if I like feel pretty bad then I’ll slow down. But if I feel good enough that I’m not hurting too bad, but just hurting a little bit, then that’s the best zone to be in, that’s where you’re supposed to stay.”
Tincher added, “One of the main reasons why I started cross country is because you are improving yourself. I also like it because it has a really casual atmosphere, like they don’t get mad at you if you walk. Really anybody can do it, that’s my favorite thing about it.”
Smith agrees with Tincher about the culture of the team, as she remarked, “That’s my favorite part of this team, and what is unique about cross country, especially at Watauga. We just have such a tight bond whether you’re the top runner, the last runner — everyone’s out there cheering and supporting each other. After our top runners finish and recover, even though they’re tired and might want to go home, they’re still out there at the finish line cheering for their teammates.”
Smith turns to look at a few of her friends nearby and grins, continuing, “And that just it makes me emotional every time I see it, because it I am so thankful for them. There are days when I question myself ‘why on earth am I doing this sport, why on earth am I putting myself though this stress?’ But those moments remind me why, when everyone’s improving together and we’re pulling one another along.”
Head coach Randy McDonough spoke about the day’s meet and the performances of his teams.
“I will say the home course did give us a little advantage. Just like whenever we head down to Freedom’s course, they’ll have that advantage,” McDonough said. “As for today, I’d say this is the coldest conference we’ve ever had, but our kids went out to run. They put the weather in the back of their minds and went out and did what they needed to do.”
Up next on the docket for Watauga’s cross country teams will be the NCHSAA 4A 2022 West Regionals, which will be held at the Larry McAfee Course at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, NC. That meat will be hosted by Providence high school, and is scheduled to be in at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Girls team results from NW 3A/4A Pre-Conference meet:
- Watauga — 17 points
- Ashe County — 65
- Freedom — 73
- Alexander Central — 106
- South Caldwell — 130
- Hibriten — 132
Individual girls results (final time):
1st Anderson, Gwendolyn 19:48 (1 pt)
2nd Anderson, Brianna 19:59 (2 pts)
3rd Duvall, Savannah 20:27 (3 pts)
5th St.Clair, Virginia 21:03 (5 pts)
6th Rink, Andriana 21:10 (6 pts)
7th Cathey, Rachel 21:14 (7 pts)
8th McAulay, Sullivan 21:16 (8 pts)
10th Beach-Verhay, Janie 21:31
11th Townsend, Sydney Cate 21:44
13th Buchanan, Sadie 22:00
15th Bollman, Maddie 22:04
17th Smith, Ellary 22:30
18th Llibre, Mia 22:33
19th Norris, Anna 23:01
20th Schneider, Kara 23:14
24th Collins, Patricia Bailey 23:51
33rd Carpenter, Hadley 24:55
35th Kiker, Laurel 25:20
36th Beach-Verhay, Caroline 25:21
37th Souza, Maggie 25:26
47th Moretz, Sydney 26:37
49th Parvanova, Kalina 27:00
50th Mawhinney, Julia 27:02
51st Burroughs, Olivia 27:14
61st Newmark, Alexandra 30:26
62nd Cook, Korbel 30:30
Individual boys results (final time):
1st Bradbury, Will 17:04 (1 pt)
2nd Anderson, Collin 17:35 (2 pts)
4th Sibaja, Roman 17:47 (4 pts)
6th Nixon, Sam 17:59 (6 pts)
10th Taft, Elliott 18:20 (10 pts)
13th DePriest, Maxwell 18:37 (13 pts)
14th Norris, Jonah 18:37 (14 pts)
15th Rex, Sam 18:38
16th Zwetsloot, Calvin 18:57
17th Gremmell, Alex 19:17
21st Powell, Silas 19:30
23rd Wood, Santino 19:36
24th Page, Miles 19:41
25th Crymes, Davis 19:44
26th Maiden, Kade 19:52
28th Healy, Elijah 20:14
29th Walker, Zeke 20:14
34th Langley, Charles 20:29
36th Lewis, Jack 20:33
37th Nance, Cameron 20:53
38th McAulay, AJ 21:04
40th Afanador, Sebastian 21:14
42nd Canu, Owen 21:21
43rd Casey, Doyle 21:30
45th Hollis, Jacob 21:44
50th Tincher, Owen 22:06
66th Nystrom, Sam 25:17
67th Broman-Fulks, Sam 25:26
72nd Jasper, Mitch 27:07
