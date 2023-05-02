BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys lacrosse team wrapped up their season on Tuesday, April 25, falling 17-3 to the visiting T.C. Roberson Rams.
Despite the loss, Watauga (3-11, 2-10 Mountain Foothills Conference) have been content to have gotten the proverbial "monkey off their back" in the opening contest of the season.
Back on Feb. 28, the Pioneers won their first game in five years, and this season tacked on two more victories along the way.
Against the Rams (14-4, 11-1 MFC) Josh Adams, Jacob Hollis and Kade Maiden scored goals for Watauga, while Austyn Gallagher and Maiden each tallied an assist.
Pioneer goalkeeper David Books was under assault all evening, seeing at least 27 shots-on-goal for the entirety of the game, making 10 recorded saves.
Prior to the game, the two seniors on the squad were recognized for Watauga's senior night — Aiden Hodges and Jesse Rominger.
Hodges plans to attend Caldwell Community College, with an eventual eye at transferring to Appalachian State to study history. Hodges is proud of how the team has improved over time.
"The team played really hard this season, and though we're sad that we didn't get more wins, we hustled really hard to improve from last season," said Hodges. "Seeing the freshmen grow as players is really nice to see because we're leaving that teamwork and progression to the freshmen and sophomores and upcoming seniors. And I think they're gonna be really good."
Rominger will be heading to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and plans to try his hand at mechanical engineering and at playing D-1 level lacrosse.
"It's like an end to a chapter — you're sad to see it but also kind of glad to see what's coming next in my life," Rominger explained. "I've got another chapter going into college, and will still be playing lacrosse, just putting on a different color jersey. I don't know what the future awaits, but I just know that what got me up to this point, and I couldn't have asked for anything better."
