BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers JV boy's basketball team defeated the visiting Alexander Central JV Cougars 47-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 32.

Alexander Central's JVs (14-3) had defeated the JV Pioneers (13-6) in a close 42-37 matchup in Taylorsville on Jan. 10, and Watauga did well to flip the result around Tuesday evening.

Greene vs Millsaps tipoff

Seth Greene (#30) battles for the tipoff against Garison Millsaps (#42) on Jan. 31.
Smith baseline drive

Watauga's Landon Smith (#10) drives baseline against Alexander Central's Connor Brown (#44).
Gutschall drive

Watauga's Nate Gutschall (#24) drives as Cougar Garison Millsaps (#42) reacts to defend.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.