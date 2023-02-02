BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers JV boy's basketball team defeated the visiting Alexander Central JV Cougars 47-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 32.
Alexander Central's JVs (14-3) had defeated the JV Pioneers (13-6) in a close 42-37 matchup in Taylorsville on Jan. 10, and Watauga did well to flip the result around Tuesday evening.
In the first quarter for the JV Pioneers, Landon Smith hit a bucket inside and Cade Keller converted and "and-1" layup. Meanwhile Jackson Love and Noah Dishman each made 1-of-2 free throws.
Despite their efforts, the JV Pioneers found themselves down early as the JV Cougars took a 13-7 lead. Alexander Central was powered by Jay'on Connor who had seven points in opening quarter, on his way to a team-high 16.
Watauga had their own answer to Connor in the form of freshman guard Keller, who finished the night with 18 points while going a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Keller hit four free throws in the second frame as Smith added three more points to his tally, and Brady Lindenmuth got on the scoresheet with four also. The JV Pioneers led narrowly 18-17 at halftime.
Coming out of the break Watauga continued to keep the visitors quiet, limiting them to a consecutive single-digit period of six points.
Love and Keller each splashed home a triple while Smith hit two more buckets inside. Eli Bishop and Paul Taylor cropped up in the third quarter for their first points, both landing a shot inside to help their team claim a 32-23 advantage heading into the last frame.
In the fourth the JV Cougars made a comeback attempt by scoring 11. However, Bishop and Keller matched the away team shot-for-shot.
Bishop had five points — including knocking in a shot from downtown — while Keller continued his hot streak at the line by making six more free throws. Matthew Habich got on the stat sheet with a late basket as well, assisting the JV Pioneers in defending their home court with a 47-34 win.
