HICKORY — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Watauga varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams traveled to down the mountain to square off against Hickory High School. The junior varsity match began at 4:30pm and the varsity game followed soon afterward.
Although the Red Tornadoes put up a good fight, the varsity and junior varsity teams won both matches in the minimum number of sets needed to secure a victory.
The Watauga varsity squad won three straight sets to complete the win, with final set scores of 25-3, 25-11 and 25-19. Leading the way for the team were Caroline Farthing (14 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks), Brook Scheffler (16 kills, 12 assists, 2 blocks), Cam Norris (10 assists) and Sara Marlowe (6 blocks).
In the preceding junior varsity game, the two deciding set outcomes were 25-18 and 25-22. For the JV team, Hadley Woods (9 kills, 7 assists, 2 aces), Hadleigh Windish (4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces) and Kaitlyn Darner (5 digs) were the difference makers on the evening.
The varsity volleyball team with compete in a tournament away at North Iredell on Friday Aug. 19 and Saturday Aug. 20.
Both Watauga teams will continue their regular season — and will player their home opener — when the West Wilkes Blackhawks come to town on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
