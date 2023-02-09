Watauga jumped out to an early lead and commanded it throughout the game, scoring 12 in the first quarter and had piled on 22 by halftime.
Addy Healy was the JV Pioneers top scorer of the contest with 11 points, while Izzy Torgerson also reached double digits with 10.
The Watauga girls had a productive evening at the charity stripe, going 9-of-11 from the free throw line over the course of the game. Healy made both of her free throws while Gracie Lawrence (5-of-6) and Chloe Weigl (2-of-3) each only missed one attempt.
The Pioneer JVs eventually had all eight player on the roster get their names into the scorebook as twins Sarah and Shelby Thompson netted 6 and 3 points respectively, while Lindsey Sturgill (4 points) and Olivia Foskey (2 points) rounded out the squad's contributions.
Watauga walked away as 46-23 winners, sweeping the season series against the Patriots in the process.
Pioneer JV head coach Kalie Eppley has guided the team to a 12-4 record on the season and will look to end the season on a high note in their final upcoming game.
The JV Pioneer girls will wrap up their schedule by hosting the Ashe County JV Huskies (7-12). The Huskies will come to Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 10 with tipoff set for 4 p.m. Watauga have previously bested Ashe County JVs twice this season, winning 38-14 and 35-17.
