BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers JV girl’s basketball squad took down the visiting South Caldwell JV Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, with a commanding scoreline of 43-12.
Watauga (10-3) started out strong as five Pioneers scored in the first quarter: Gracie Lawrence, Lindsey Sturgill, Addy Healy, Chloe Weigl and Izzy Torgerson. Lawrence had three baskets inside early, while the other four netted one apiece — Sturgill’s was a triple.
Torgerson popped off in the second frame, nailing a three of her own, and scoring seven points in the quarter on her way to a game-high 13. Healy and Lawrence showed up again in the scorebook, with Healy splashing a shot from behind the arc.
The JV Pioneers went into the locker rooms up 27-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Weigl was the only Watauga athlete to get her name in the scorebook, as she secured two successful attempts inside to help put the home team up 31-10 heading into the final frame.
Although they were slow coming out of the break, the fourth quarter saw the JV Pioneers rediscover their scoring touch. Torgerson, Weigl and Lawrence all delivered more points inside, while Shelby Thompson scored fours points to get her first buckets of the game.
Next up for the junior varsity squad will be a home matchup against the Alexander Central JV Cougars (14-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Start time for that game is set for 4 p.m. Following that they will play away against the Hibriten Panthers (5-7) on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.
