Foskey drive

Olivia Foskey runs with the ball in a game against Davie County on Dec. 17.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers JV girl’s basketball squad took down the visiting South Caldwell JV Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, with a commanding scoreline of 43-12.

Watauga (10-3) started out strong as five Pioneers scored in the first quarter: Gracie Lawrence, Lindsey Sturgill, Addy Healy, Chloe Weigl and Izzy Torgerson. Lawrence had three baskets inside early, while the other four netted one apiece — Sturgill’s was a triple.

