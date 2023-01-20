Addy Healy pass

Addy Healy fires off a pass in a game against Davie County JV on Saturday, Dec. 17.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga junior varsity Pioneers girl's basketball team on Friday, as they downed the Ashe County JV Huskies 35-17 to continue their strong season.

The JV Pioneers (9-3) had already defeated the JV Huskies (5-9) earlier this season on Nov. 25, 38-14.

