WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga junior varsity Pioneers girl's basketball team on Friday, as they downed the Ashe County JV Huskies 35-17 to continue their strong season.
The JV Pioneers (9-3) had already defeated the JV Huskies (5-9) earlier this season on Nov. 25, 38-14.
The Pioneers started off with a collective effort as four Watauga players each netted one basket apiece. Addy Healy and Shelby Thompson knocked down 3-pointers, while Olivia Foskey and Sarah Thompson both got shots to fall inside. The JV Pioneers were up 10-4 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Watauga's Izzy Torgerson got to work and dropped five points en route to her game-high 10. Torgerson drained a triple, while teammate Lindsey Sturgill got on the board for two points.
Ashe County's lead scorer Keslyn Durham did most of her damage in the second period, tallying 4 of her team-high 7 points, yet the JV Pioneers still went into the break up 21-12.
After the half, Watauga's defense smothered Ashe and only allowed five points from the JV Huskies in the entire second half of the game. Torgerson and the Thompson sisters added 14 points collectively to help power the JV Pioneers to their ninth win of the season, rising to 9-3 overall with a convincing 35-17 victory.
Next up for the junior varsity squad will be a home matchup against the South Caldwell junior varsity Spartans (0-10) on Friday, Jan. 27. Tipoff for that game is set for 4 p.m.
