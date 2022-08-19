BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity football team triumphed over the visiting TC Roberson squad at home on Aug. 18.
The game displayed the defensive prowess of both football teams, with the home teams offense providing enough of a difference to secure the win.
The contest saw neither team score on their first two possessions, but Watauga prevailed on their third attempt with a Callan Riordan 1-yard touchdown, giving them a lead that they would keep control of for the rest of the game. The Pioneers scored again on their very next possession — this time a 21-yard toss from Matthew Habich to Josh Adams to take a 14–0 lead just before halftime.
That score held until midway through the fourth quarter. An untimely Watauga fumble allowed Rams defender Tian Avery to scoop the ball up and return it all the way for a defensive touchdown. TC Roberson‘s two point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and so on the ensuing possession Watauga maintained a 14–6 command of the game. Although the offense did not score again, they managed to successfully run the clock down late before committing a turnover on downs.
On the Rams final possession of the game, they failed to secure a first down despite four attempts. The Pioneers were able to kneel the clock out soon after to earn their first win of the new season to start 1-0.
Junior varsity football head coach Marshall Thomas noted the pragmatic takeaways from the game.
"You never really know what kind of group you have going into that very first game, especially when they're so young. We found some fight in these kids though," Thomas said. "There was a lot of adversity. There were a lot of mistakes made. So we know we've got a lot of work to do, but our culture, our discipline, and our resilience was what was able to help us overcome those mistakes and come out victorious."
Thomas said he thinks that with knowledge of what is on the docket for them, that the JV team will be better prepared for future games.
"These guys found out right out of the gate that TC Roberson was coming to hit you and their eyes were a little wide coming off the field after those first couple of possessions," Thomas said. "So they got a little taste of what it's like to be hit. Now it's time for us to be the hammer not the nail."
Thomas and the rest of the Pioneers JV football team will have their chance to hammer away at Maiden, on Thursday Aug. 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Watauga 14, TC Roberson 6 Stats:
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Watauga
|0
|14
|0
|0
|TC Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|6
Scoring summary
Second quarter
WHS — Callan Riordan 1 run (Keller kick)
WHS — Adams 21 pass from Habich (Leon kick)
Fourth quarter
TCR — 70-yard fumble return (2-pt failed)
Team Stats
Watauga / TC Roberson
First downs: 16 / 5
By rushing: 13 / 5
By passing: 3 / 0
By penalty: 0 / 0
Penalties-yards: 7-40 / 2-20
Turnovers: 5 / 4
Fumbles-lost: 3-2 / 4-3
Individual statistics:
Rushing: Watauga—Riordan 19 for 76 yards, Habich 8 for 25 yards, Evan Burroughs 5 for 93 yards, Dillon Zaragoza 4 for 33 yards, Everett Gryder 4 for 1 yard, Cade Keller 1 for 11 yards.
Passing: Watauga—Habich 5 of 7 for 42 yards, Keller 1 of 2 for 18 yards.
Receiving: Watauga—Burroughs 2 catches for 24 yards, Adams 2 catches for 21 yards, Zaragoza 2 catches for 15 yards .
Defensive: Gryder (2 tackles, fumble recovery), Kwame Carter (FR), Joshua Colburn (FR), Trathan Gragg (3 tackles, 1 TFL) Luke Edmisten (3 tackles), Anthony Mendez-Alcara (2 tackles), Kyle Williams (2 tackles), Habich (2 tackles), Zach Parson, (2 tackles), Josh Adams (2 tackles), Patrick Mellon (1 tackle), Cooper Greene (1 tackle), Crue Stoddard (1 tackle).
