BOONE — Finding themselves down at halftime while at home, the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity football team improved on both sides of the ball in the second half to turn the contest around against the North Davidson JV Black Knights.

The JV Pioneers (4-0) were losing to the North Davidson JV Black Knights (2-3) at the break, as the away team held a 14-8 advantage.

Keller JV carry

Watauga JV quarterback Cade Keller runs with the ball during a contest versus the North Davidson JV Black Knights on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Deiters JV catch

Watauga JV Pioneers wide receiver Thomas Deiters hauls in a two-point conversion during a game against the North Davidson JV Black Knights on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.