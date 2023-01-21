WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga Pioneers JV boy's basketball squad beat the Ashe County JV Huskies, 47-37, on Friday, Jan. 20.
Nine different athletes scored for the Watauga JV team (11-5), which showcased their balanced team play. Conversely, Ashe (6-8) had all but four of their points come from only two players.
The Pioneers used their defensive prowess to take an early lead over the Huskies to hold the home team to only four points in the opening quarter. For Watauga, Landon Smith, Cade Keller and Seth Greene all scored at least three points to help power the Pioneer to take an 11-4 advantage.
In the second quarter, the boys in blue found their range from deep, as Paul Taylor, Logan Greene and Nate Gutschall each connected on a three to keep Watauga in the lead as they went into the break, 21-15.
Coming out of halftime, the pace of the game slowed somewhat. For the Pioneers, Orin Ellis and Noah Dishman got their name in the scorebook to assist their team in keeping a 29-24 margin heading into the final quarter. Ashe County's Ian Graybeal did most of his damage in the third, notching seven of his game-high 21 points.
The contest broke wide open in the fourth quarter as each team had their highest scoring output. Jordan Tibbs joined Graybeal in the Huskies comeback attempt, as Tibbs had seven of Ashe's 13 points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer.
For Watauga, Eli Bishop drained a triple of his own, netting five points in the quarter — his first points of the game — to help the Pioneers power past Ashe County. Keller, Dishman, Taylor and Logan Greene also provided baskets in the final period to deliver the 47-37 win for the JV Pioneers.
Up next for Watauga will be the South Caldwell JV Spartans, who narrowly defeated the JV Pioneers 45-42 on Jan. 6 in Hudson, North Carolina. The two squads will battle again on Friday, Jan. 27, with the start of the contest set for 5:15 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
