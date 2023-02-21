BOONE — The 2022-23 Watauga junior varsity Pioneer boy’s basketball team wrapped up their season with an overall record of 15-7 and a conference record of 6-3.
Watauga’s JV boys finished the year with a 68-28 blowout over the Ashe County Huskies on Feb. 10, on a night that saw Watauga sweep the visitors in all four games, JV and varsity.
The 2022-23 JV Pioneers squad included Jackson Love, Eli Bishop, Landon Smith, Brodie Sukow, Cade Keller, Noah Dishman, Orin Ellis, Logan Greene, Brady Lindenmuth, Paul Taylor, Nate Gutschall and Seth Greene.
Watauga’s JV boys were noteworthy this season for never relying heavily on the same players night after night — everyone could score and most contests saw anywhere from eight to 12 players on the court during various game roster rotations.
After a successful season coaching the Pioneers, head JV coach Andrew Wilson spoke about trying to juggle so many talented players and develop them all.
“It is hard to balance because you want to get people in the game as much as possible,” Wilson said. “We had 13 on our roster most of the year, 14 at the end when I called up one of the freshmen.”
“We want to get as many people in for as long as they can get,” Wilson continued, “and Coach (Jake) Smith and I, we expected anybody on our team to be able to score. And so when we put them in, we trust him to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Wilson talked about how this set of Watauga athletes put in the effort, and how happy he is to have overseen their growth.
“They always practiced hard. They always scored well at practice, everybody does,” Wilson said. “And this year, we had a nice well-rounded team that could do a lot of a lot of different things, like in that last game against Ashe — every single person on our team scored.”
“It was really fun to coach, not just because they were so well rounded, but also because they were just a lot of fun to be around,” Wilson summarized. “They didn’t lose very many games all year, and even when we did, I was really proud of the way we were able to bounce back whenever we did face some adversity.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.