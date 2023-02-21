BOONE — The 2022-23 Watauga junior varsity Pioneer boy’s basketball team wrapped up their season with an overall record of 15-7 and a conference record of 6-3.

Watauga’s JV boys finished the year with a 68-28 blowout over the Ashe County Huskies on Feb. 10, on a night that saw Watauga sweep the visitors in all four games, JV and varsity.

