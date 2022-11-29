WEST JEFFERSON — Over the days of Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, Ashe County High School hosted a junior varsity-only Thanksgiving basketball tournament. Both girls and boys Watauga teams attended, and went undefeated in their three total games.
On Friday, the Watauga junior varsity girls basketball team played their only match of the tournament, as some other teams dropped out of the planned schedule.
The JV Pioneer ladies went up against the Ashe County Huskies and defeated the home team 38–14. Statistics were not available at time of publication for this game. This page will be updated once those are made available.
With the win, the Watauga girls JV team moved to 2–0 on the season.
As for the JV boys, the Pioneers kicked off their Thanksgiving tourney on Friday with a matchup against Johnson County.
After a closely contested, back-and-forth game, Watauga found themselves down by one, 53-54, with only seconds left to go. Despite the difficult situation, the Pioneers prevailed on a last-second, buzzer-beating bucket by Paul Taylor to win 55-54. Nate Gutschall led Watauga in scoring with 13 points — all from inside the arc or at the free throw line.
That victory earned the Pioneers a spot in the championship game against the Ashe County Huskies. In a less nerve-wracking game, Watauga took the title game in a confident 57-32 defeat of their High County counterparts. Jackson Love led the boys in blue on the scoresheet in this one. Love had 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
At the award ceremony following the game, Gutschall was honored as the Ashe County Thanksgiving Tournament MVP, and Love was named to the All-Tournament team.
With the victory, the boys JV squad moved to a 3–0 record.
Both squads will next see the court on Friday, Dec. 2 when they will take on the Avery County Vikings inside Lentz Eggers Gymnasium. Junior varsity girls game will start at 4 p.m., with the JV boys following after.
